With Premier League clubs having a plethora of talent in their squads, rotation is only natural.

A handful of clubs have to juggle European competitions - as well as the EFL Cup and FA Cup - so it’s understandable that some managers make numerous changes each match.

And with the hectic festive period coming up - when clubs have to play three matches in the matter of days - rotation will be the buzzword for all 20 Premier League matches.

And there will be 13 players, in particular, hoping to get some time off this week. That’s because they have played every minute of every Premier League match this season.

And, with help from DreamTeam FC, here they are:

Nathaniel Clyne | Liverpool

There are numerous reasons why Nathaniel Clyne has played every minute this season. Firstly, he hasn’t got any real competition for his position at Liverpool. Then there’s the fact that he’s been really impressive, while Jurgen Klopp’s side don’t have to worry about European football.

Gareth McAuley | West Brom

Not only is Gareth McAuley an important defender for Tony Pulis’ side, he’s also chipped in with three league goals this season. He’s a key reason why the Baggies have only conceded 21 goals in 17 matches in the league.

Wes Morgan | Leicester City

Wes Morgan probably isn’t enjoying this season quite as much as the last one but Claudio Ranieri has still played him in every minute as the Foxes are struggling during their title defence season.

Jan Vertonghen | Tottenham

With Toby Alderweireld picking up numerous injuries this season, Jan Vertonghen has been vital in the heart of Spurs’ defence this season.

Steve Cook | Bournemouth

Bournemouth may not have the best defence in the world but Eddie Howe certainly likes consistency with Steve Cook being an ever-present in his side.

Simon Francis | Bournemouth

And the same applies to captain Simon Francis.

N’Golo Kante | Chelsea

N’Golo Kante was instrumental as Leicester won the league last season and we could be saying the same thing in regards to Chelsea. The midfielder has been vital for Antonio Conte’s side and you’d worry for the Blues if he suffered an injury.

Curtis Davies | Hull

Curtis Davies probably wishes he could be taken out of the firing line at Hull with the Tigers looking doomed. They are three points from safety and have conceded 36 goals this season.

Cesar Azpilicueta | Chelsea

Cesar Azpilicueta has transformed himself from a steady and reliable full-back to a steady and reliable centre-back this season. The Spaniard will always give you a 7 or 8 out of 10 kind of performance and, like Kante, will be key if Chelsea are to win the league.

Ben Gibson | Middlesbrough

Ben Gibson has been mightily impressive for Middlesbrough this season. An England call-up for the 23-year-old is surely on the cards.

Michael Keane | Burnley

Michael Keane has already earned himself an England call-up with the 23-year-old being impressive at Turf Moor this season. The former Manchester United defender has been linked with a big move to Chelsea to replace John Terry.

Virgil van Dijk | Southampton

Another defender that has been brilliant this season. The Dutchman is being heavily linked with a move but the Saints value him at £60 million.

Ben Mee | Burnley

Ben Mee has been moved from left-back to centre-back this season and has made the transition effortlessly. Alongside Keane, Mee has formed a solid parternship at the heart of Burnley’s defence.

