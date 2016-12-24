Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Bastian Schweinsteiger is expected to leave Man United in January.

Bastian Schweinsteiger doesn't pick himself in FIFA 17 Manchester United vs Sunderland simulation

In late October, it looked as if Jose Mourinho had offered Bastian Schweinsteiger a lifeline.

The German had been made an outcast at Manchester United, even being made to train with the youth team, but he made his return to first-team training on October 31.

United fans the world over thought it was the end of Schweinsteiger’s exile. That he would kickstart his career at Old Trafford and become an integral part of Mourinho’s plans.

However, nearly two months on and the 32-year-old’s situation hasn’t improved at all. He’s played just four minutes of football for the Red Devils this season. Marouane Fellaini has racked up 110 minutes in the Europa League alone.

It looks increasingly likely that the World Cup winner will leave United, perhaps in January’s transfer window.

Schweinsteiger was pictured leaving United’s training ground at Carrington just 15 minutes after arriving on Wednesday. Plenty feel that former Bayern Munich midfielder has been harshly treated by Mourinho, but he’s not the only one who’s been mercilessly shunted by the Portuguese.

Schweinsteiger played FIFA 17 with Ander Herrera

Fair play to Schweinsteiger, then, for fulfilling his responsibilities at Man United. He frequently posts messages of support before matches and took part in a recent FIFA 17 session with Ander Herrera for MUTV.

The pair simulated United’s Boxing Day clash against Sunderland. Rather awkwardly, Schweinsteiger didn’t even bother to make sure he was in the team.

Surely the first decision of any player when playing FIFA would be to make sure they were starting?

Instead, Schweinsteiger was happy with Herrera, Paul Pogba and Michael Carrick starting in centre-midfield.

Either he likes to keep things as realistic as possible, or is simply too uninterested to care these days.

No Schweinsteiger in Schweinsteiger's FIFA XI

The pair won 1-0, Zlatan Ibrahimovic bagging the winner. Mourinho would take a similar result tomorrow.

Mourinho: Bastian could stay beyond January

The Man United boss has given mixed messages about Schweinsteiger’s future. Earlier this month he said it was possible that the midfielder could stay beyond the January window, but admitted he tried to sell him in the summer.

“Of course he can,” Mourinho responded when asked if Schweinsteiger could still be a Man United player in February, per Sky Sports. “When you have a contract with the club you are the powerful one.

"He can help us. He is another one in the squad and he's working to have more chances."

Manchester United Training and Press Conference

Has Mourinho been harsh with Schweinsteiger? Let us know in the comments section below!

