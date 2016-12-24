Tomorrow is the big day for NBA fans worldwide as a number of marquee matchups are taking place on Christmas day. There are a ton of big name franchises on the docket for Sunday. Both Los Angeles teams will be playing as will Boston and New York.

But, for some teams near the bottom of the standings, there will be no opportunity to strut their stuff on television for the world to see. The only way these teams will make it onto a big holiday schedule or the Sunday Showcase games in the spring will be to improve drastically.

Here are three teams that aren’t playing on Christmas, but should be able to get there by next year:

Portland Trailblazers

Everyone loves Damian Lillard’s late game heroics. So, why in the world is he not playing during the big holiday games? The Blazers made the playoffs last year and even surprised many analysts by advancing to the second round.

Portland isn’t a huge market and won’t draw the eyes that a Boston or Los Angeles will, but the Moda Center is a great arena with passionate fans. That atmosphere translates to television in a meaningful way.

CJ McCollum and his backcourt mate are dynamic scorers on a well balanced team. That alone should be enough to get some shine on one of the biggest platforms the league has to offer. Instead, the club might have to settle for Lillard ‘merely’ making the All-Star team.

Phoenix Suns

In the heyday of Steve Nash, the Suns would find themselves in the national spotlight for numerous games throughout the season. Their fun style of passing and launching three-pointers is where the modern game largely originated from.

But, there has been a cloud over the franchise as of late. They have Devin Booker and he projects to be a great player in a year or two but there are some real holes on their roster. Phoenix will have to hit it big in the NBA draft to get back to the holiday schedule.

Until then, Eric Bledsoe and Booker will have to figure out how to make it work in the desert. The franchise has cap space and the benefit of warm weather on its side. Over the next few years, it will be time to make use of it.

Miami Heat

Dwyane Wade is playing on Christmas day as usual but in a different uniform than many fans will expect. That means Miami will be sitting at home this year after hosting LeBron James’ emotional return to South Beach last holiday season.

Florida is still home to defensive specimen Hassan Whiteside and lightning quick guard Goran Dragic but the stars that powered the American Airlines Arena are all gone now. Wade in Chicago, Chris Bosh essentially a free agent and James back in Cleveland.

Pat Riley’s task in the offseason is to try and convince one of the big free agents that the Heat is still a destination franchise in line with the Lakers. If he can’t, then the Heatles will be sitting at home for the foreseeable future.