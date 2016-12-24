Manchester United fans hit back at David Moyes after his comments about the club

David Moyes will be hoping for a positive reception when he returns to Old Trafford with his Sunderland side on Boxing Day.

It will be the first time Moyes has returned to the Theatre of Dreams since getting sacked as United boss after just 10 months in charge.

However, the Scot may not get the warmest of welcomes when he emerges from the pitch side tunnel on Monday following his recent comments about the club.

Moyes has claimed that United’s great traditions have gone, highlighting their recent need to appoint a foreign manager and spend big in the transfer market.

"I can say that's gone,” Moyes told the Telegraph when asked about United’s traditions.

"There have been a few changes at Manchester United but that's the way they have chosen to go.

"They were a football club who enjoyed traditions with the way they spent.

”They didn't try to compete with all the other clubs. They did what they thought was the right thing to do and spent the right way.

"Maybe that has had to change because of the current situation. [But] Sir Alex [Ferguson] went out and bought wisely and correctly in the transfer market and what he thought he needed to do."

United fans react

As you'd expect, there has been quite the reaction from United fans. They are clearly furious that Moyes has taken a swipe at a club that he failed at as a manager.

Ferguson's retirement

One thing is for sure, Manchester United’s fortunes have certainly changed since Alex Ferguson’s retirement. Ferguson hung up his hairdryer after leading them to the Premier League title in the 2012/13 season, with Moyes becoming the ‘Chosen One’.

However, Moyes struggled to mount any sort of title challenge and was sacked in April with the club missing out on Champions League qualification for the first time since the 1995/96 season.

Moyes’ predecessor, Louis van Gaal, didn’t do too much better, leading them to a fourth-placed finish before coming fifth last season - although he did win the FA Cup.

Now, Jose Mourinho is at the helm and the Red Devils are already 13 points off Chelsea at the top of the table.

Not only have Moyes, Van Gaal and now Mourinho struggled to propel United back to the summit of English football, they’ve also spent a lot of money. United have splashed out an incredible £480 million on players since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 with very little to show for it.

