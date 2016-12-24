Who doesn't love a goalscoring defender?

They're often worth their weight in gold when they prove they can contribute at both ends of the pitch, and in the modern game, there arguably aren't any finer than Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos.

Having joined Real back in 2005, the 30-year-old has gone on to score an outstanding 63 goals for the club across all competitions.

And though he spent a good portion of that time playing at right-back, in recent years he's been shifted into the middle.

But he has still managed to get forward regularly and score some valuable goals, with five coming in 2016.

Real Madrid are sitting pretty at the top of La Liga with the league taking it's annual winter break, and it's thanks in part to Ramos' goals that they are there.

Most have come late in the game, either rescuing a point or making sure they grabbed all three, and judging by the videos below, we're willing to bet there aren't many better in the game at doing what he does.

Real Madrid 2-2 Sevilla

These two sides have faced off against each other twice in the past three years thanks to their respective successes in Europe.

The European Supercup may not be the most coveted trophy, but it's a good way to kick the season off with some silverware, and given the gulf in status between the two clubs, a Real defeat was not an option.

But with the clock ticking, Madrid found themselves 2-1 down until late on when a cross found Ramos in front of a gaping net.

It may not be the most technical goal you'll ever see, but it's importance can't be denied as it helped set the club up for the season. Ramos equalised before Dani Carvajal sealed in in extra time.

Real Madrid 5-2 Osasuna

There was decidedly less at stake during this encounter, but Ramos all but secured victory for Los Blancos when his header made it 3-0.

Drifting away from his marker like he wasn't there, he rose majestically to power a header past the helpless goalkeeper like it was a heat-seeking missile.

A perfect example of his athleticism in the air.

Real Madrid 1-1 Villarreal

Proof that when he's in the box the ball just seems to know where he is.

Isolated at the back post and surrounded by two opponents, he rose above both defenders to expertly guide a header into the net.

The goal rescued a valuable point on the road for Zinedine Zidane's men to keep them one step ahead of Barcelona.

Real Madrid 1-1 Barcelona

A goal down on their arch enemy's home patch with the clock running down, who are you going to turn to for salvation, Cristiano Ronaldo? Not likely!

With the 90th minute just seconds away, a free kick was floated into the box from deep on the left flank.

And like the Villarreal goal before it, Ramos knew just where to be to get a connection and as he floated through the air he managed to guide the ball into the net under such immense pressure.

However, the major talking point was Ramos' 'Hotline Bling' celebration.

Real Madrid 3-2 Deportivo La Coruna

Another late goal and another instinctive finish.

With the score locked at 2-2, Ramos rose to nod in another late header for the second time in successive games.

Getting to the punch before his opponents knew what was happening, his athletic finish was a real thing of beauty and saw him notch his fourth league goal of the season.

