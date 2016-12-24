Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Big E reportedly drew heat for his comments.

Big E reportedly suffering from backstage heat for Charlotte Flair comments

Football News
The New Day have made a real name for themselves since forming, not only by becoming the longest-reigning WWE tag team champions of all time, but by really pushing the boundaries with their microphone work.

Their comments and actions, which are often considered as quite provocative in some cases, often go down well with the WWE Universe, especially when it’s Big E sneaking in a quick quip.

SNEAKY COMMENT

He did the same this past week on Monday Night Raw, but unfortunately, it looks as if he’s landed himself in some hot water backstage.

Ring Side News are reporting that there was some unhappiness behind the scenes at Raw because of a comment he made about current Raw Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair.

During their promo, the trio of Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Big E were talking about losing their championships to Sheamus and Cesaro.

Kingston mentioned that Ric Flair couldn’t be a 16-time world champion without losing the title 15 times.

REPORTED HEAT

Big E followed up with an unscripted remark, saying: “That’ll be Charlotte in a month.”

Big E was obviously referring to Charlotte’s feud with Sasha Banks, with the two of them playing hot potato with the championship during their lengthy feud, which finally ended at Roadblock: End of the Line.

WWE even went on to post a video of the segment on their official YouTube account, although, they completely skipped over it which you can see below.

So, while the line was improvised, and even though people found it hilarious, it seems like it didn’t go over well with some people backstage and he’s now caught heat amongst officials.

Let’s hope this doesn’t affect the New Day in the long run.

What do you make of heat potentially being on Big E for his comment on Charlotte Flair? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
WWE
Wrestlemania
WWE Smackdown
Royal Rumble
Kofi Kingston
Vince McMahon

