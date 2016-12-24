Usain Bolt might have stolen the show at the Rio 2016 Olympics with his 'triple-triple', but there was another athlete who made history with a stunning performance.

South African sprinter Wayde van Niekerk was relatively unknown prior to the summer games and an outsider when he reached the 400m final.

Starting in lane eight, where no sprinter had won the Olympic or world 400m before, Niekerk blitzed the track and stormed to victory with a staggering time of 43.03 seconds.

By doing so, the 24-year-old smashed Michael Johnson's previous world record of 43.18 from 1999.

VAN NIEKERK MAKES HISTORY

So, what brought on such an emphatic performance? Well, according to Van Niekerk, he took inspiration from Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

On the afternoon before his Olympic heroics, the long-time Reds fan watched Liverpool beat Arsenal 4-3 at the Emirates Stadium and that motivated him to win gold.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "Yes, I watched the Arsenal-Liverpool game and it definitely lifted up my spirits a lot!

"When you're an athlete, you're laying around in your room and you're isolated, doing your own thing [before a race]. It took my mind away from the race that was happening later in the evening.

"The game was during the afternoon and my race was late at night. For about two hours I could think football, I could think Liverpool and with that we got the win, so I was quite happy and joyful.

"My mood was quite high for quite a bit, so it took my mind away from the fact that I was racing later. I remember telling my girlfriend afterwards, 'I've got a race later, I need to take a nap and get ready for the race!'

"But Liverpool did play a big role in my mood that day."

Brilliant. Van Niekerk paid a visit to Melwood on Friday morning and he claims his main priority was to give Klopp a big hug.

"I did! That is the first thing I did when I got here," he added. "I went and did it myself, I didn't ask! I just went in for the hug!"

