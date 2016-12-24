It’s the end of the year, so awards are being handed out left, right and centre.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Jamie Carragher named N’Golo Kante and his player of 2016, while the ex-Liverpool defender considers Zlatan Ibrahimovic to be the signing of the year.

Cristiano Ronaldo collected the biggest prize of them all, winning the Ballon d’Or earlier this month, and FIFA will hand out their ‘The Best’ awards in January.

Article continues below

UEFA joined in the fun and games by naming their Champions League breakthrough team of 2016. These are young stars who shone in Europe’s elite competition over the past 12 months.

The XI also gives a hint about who will be the next big names in football. Check it out below.

GK | Alphonse Areola | Paris Saint-Germain

Areola has displaced Kevin Trapp as PSG’s number one with some impressive performances between the sticks.

Thiago Silva recently said he expects the 23-year-old to become France’s next goalkeeper.

CB | Sergi Roberto | Barcelona

Roberto’s emergence has ensured Barcelona haven’t missed Dani Alves.

CB | Samuel Umtiti | Barcelona

When Umtiti suffered a muscle injury in November, which forced him out for four weeks, Barcelona drew their following three La Liga games. He was sorely missed.

CB | Victor Lindelof | Benfica

The 22-year-old centre-back is expected to complete a move to Manchester United. He’s drawn comparisons with United hero Rio Ferdinand for his efforts in Portugal.

RM | Thomas Lemar | Monaco

Monaco have an exciting prospect in Lemar. The 21-year-old has scored eight goals and recorded four assists this season from midfield, and netted the winner against Tottenham in their Champions League meeting last month.

CM | Joshua Kimmich | Bayern Munich

One of the most exciting talents in this team, Kimmich is smart, assuring and versatile.

He hasn’t scored since October but a run of seven goals in eight games earlier in the season hints that Kimmich is more than just a deep-lying playmaker.

CM | Renato Sanches | Bayern Munich

Sanches joined a prestigious list of players that includes Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney and Sergio Aguero when he won the Golden Boy award in October.

He also won the European Championship with Portugal. Not a bad year, then.

LM | Raphael Guerreiro | Borussia Dortmund

Guerreiro was signed by Thomas Tuchel in the summer and scored in his first Champions League appearance for the club.

RW | Christian Pulisic | Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool are eager to sign the American but Dortmund would be foolish to sell. Pulisic, 18, can play on either flank, making him a nightmare to play against.

ST | Andre Silva | Porto

With 14 goals already this season, including five in his past four appearances, Silva is the real deal.

Leicester City had conceded just one goal in five Champions League matches when they took on Porto. Then Silva put two past them in 64 minutes.

LW | Ousmane Dembele | Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund have some young talents, don’t they?

Dembele might just be the most exciting of the lot. The 19-year-old is a regular starter at the Westfalenstadion and it’s easy to see why - he’s scored five goals and made 12 assists this season, including three assists in the 8-4 win against Legia Warsaw in November.

With such pace and trickery, Dembele is destined for a terrific career.

Manager | Zinedine Zidane | Real Madrid

The Frenchman won the Champions League five months after becoming Madrid manager. There really was no other choice.

Complete XI

Who is the biggest snub from the Champions League breakthrough XI? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms