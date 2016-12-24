Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Lampard.

Frank Lampard names his dream Chelsea five-a-side team

Football News
24/7

Frank Lampard might just be Chelsea’s greatest ever player.

The midfielder played at Stamford Bridge for 13 seasons, and became the club’s record goalscorer after he netted 211 goals during that time.

‘Super Frank’ also picked up 13 trophies whilst in west London with his goals being key to Chelsea’s success.

But football is a team sport and Lampard wouldn’t have been able to establish himself as a Chelsea legend without the help of some rather incredible teammates.

Roman Abramovich’s riches helped Chelsea compete with the biggest clubs around Europe and it saw the arrival of world-class talent.

Lampard FC

And Lampard was given the incredibly tricky task of naming his dream five-a-side team from Chelsea players past and present on the club's official website.

Here it is:

Goalkeeper | Petr Cech

"Petr Cech is in goal. He was incredible and we wouldn't have won the Champions League without him.”

FC Bayern Muenchen v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

Defender | John Terry

"If anyone asks me to name the best players I played with, I'll say John Terry and Didier Drogba without a doubt, so they are both in.”

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-EVERTON

Midfielder | Frank Lampard

Midfielder | Eden Hazard

"If I put myself in there it's the spine of the team from 2004/05 and beyond, plus I'll throw in Eden Hazard for the flair. He's a fantastic player and I love watching him."

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-MAN CITY

Striker | Didier Drogba

Chelsea v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Yeah, we’re pretty sure it would win all the local five-a-side leagues.

Lampard's future

Nowadays, Lampard is still considering the next step in his career after leaving New York City. It’s unknown whether the legendary midfielder will continue playing or start a career in management.

And he was asked about his future whilst appearing alongside John Terry on Sky Sports’ Soccer AM.

"I'm still waiting for the five-year contract to come through from Chelsea, they haven't called yet! We used to get those easily!" he joked.

"Myself and John are Chelsea through and through. Whatever happens, in some capacity I will be at Chelsea, whether that's with my season ticket watching them, but I don't know.

"I will be in very close contact, whether I have a role, that's not all in my hands so I can't go any further than that.  

"I am very relaxed about it, which is a nice place to be. I'm not kind of eager that the end of my career is coming and thinking, 'What's going to happen now?'

"I'm relaxed and if the right thing comes, then I'll take it. Obviously Chelsea, I would love that, but it doesn't always work that way.

"I've taken this Christmas to enjoy family, a couple of beers and an extra turkey and I'll make a decision in January whether I carry on playing - I have a few options - or finish and move on to whatever the next thing will be."

