Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Frank Lampard.

Frank Lampard admits he 'would love' to make playing return to Chelsea

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Frank Lampard may have just given Chelsea fans an early Christmas present by admitting that he would be open to returning to Chelsea as a player.

However, before fans get too excited, he also insisted that though he would be interested in featuring for Antonio Conte's side, he would not be rushing into making any decisions over whet he does next.

The 38-year-old is now a free-agent upon the completion of his contract with MLS outfit New York City FC, and it would seem that he is in no hurry to hang his boots up just yet.

Article continues below

Having been spotted at the club's Cobham training complex, Blues boss Antonio Conte confirmed that he is not interested in retiring to take up a coaching role just yet.

And speaking to Sky Sports on Saturday morning, he confessed that though he is keeping his options open, a return to west London, if offered, would be difficult to turn down.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Steelers kicker's brilliant response to being selected for 'random' drug test

Steelers kicker's brilliant response to being selected for 'random' drug test

Calvin Johnson makes honest statement regarding his retirement

Calvin Johnson makes honest statement regarding his retirement

Top WWE Raw star apparently suffering from backstage heat for unscripted comments

Top WWE Raw star apparently suffering from backstage heat for unscripted comments

Finn Balor names the superstar that helped him during injury lay-off

Finn Balor names the superstar that helped him during injury lay-off

Jurgen Klopp says what everyone is thinking about Draxler's big-money PSG move

Jurgen Klopp says what everyone is thinking about Draxler's big-money PSG move

Watch: Rio Mavuba says Eden Hazard was drunk during his final game for Lille

Watch: Rio Mavuba says Eden Hazard was drunk during his final game for Lille

"I'm still waiting for the five-year contract to come through from Chelsea, they haven't called yet. We used to get those easily," he said.

"Myself and John [Terry] are Chelsea through and through. Whatever happens, in some capacity I will be at Chelsea, whether that's with my season ticket watching them, but I don't know.

"I will be in very close contact, whether I have a role, that's not all in my hands so I can't go any further than that.

"I am very relaxed about it, which is a nice place to be. I'm not kind of eager that the end of my career is coming and thinking, 'What's going to happen now?'

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

"I'm relaxed and if the right thing comes, then I'll take it. Obviously Chelsea, I would love that, but it doesn't always work that way.

"I've taken this Christmas to enjoy family, a couple of beers and an extra turkey and I'll make a decision in January whether I carry on playing - I have a few options - or finish and move on to whatever the next thing will be."

Lampard is Chelsea's all-time record goalscorer, having notched an impressive 211 goals across a total of 648 appearances.

He is also the club's most decorated player, helping the team to three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, the Europa League and a Champions League.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
David Luiz
Football
Premier League
Frank Lampard
Chelsea
UEFA Champions League
John Terry
Eden Hazard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again