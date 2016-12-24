Frank Lampard admits he 'would love' to make playing return to Chelsea

Frank Lampard may have just given Chelsea fans an early Christmas present by admitting that he would be open to returning to Chelsea as a player.

However, before fans get too excited, he also insisted that though he would be interested in featuring for Antonio Conte's side, he would not be rushing into making any decisions over whet he does next.

The 38-year-old is now a free-agent upon the completion of his contract with MLS outfit New York City FC, and it would seem that he is in no hurry to hang his boots up just yet.

Having been spotted at the club's Cobham training complex, Blues boss Antonio Conte confirmed that he is not interested in retiring to take up a coaching role just yet.

And speaking to Sky Sports on Saturday morning, he confessed that though he is keeping his options open, a return to west London, if offered, would be difficult to turn down.

"I'm still waiting for the five-year contract to come through from Chelsea, they haven't called yet. We used to get those easily," he said.

"Myself and John [Terry] are Chelsea through and through. Whatever happens, in some capacity I will be at Chelsea, whether that's with my season ticket watching them, but I don't know.

"I will be in very close contact, whether I have a role, that's not all in my hands so I can't go any further than that.

"I am very relaxed about it, which is a nice place to be. I'm not kind of eager that the end of my career is coming and thinking, 'What's going to happen now?'

"I'm relaxed and if the right thing comes, then I'll take it. Obviously Chelsea, I would love that, but it doesn't always work that way.

"I've taken this Christmas to enjoy family, a couple of beers and an extra turkey and I'll make a decision in January whether I carry on playing - I have a few options - or finish and move on to whatever the next thing will be."

Lampard is Chelsea's all-time record goalscorer, having notched an impressive 211 goals across a total of 648 appearances.

He is also the club's most decorated player, helping the team to three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, the Europa League and a Champions League.

