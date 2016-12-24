Based on the events which occurred earlier this week on Monday Night Raw, it’s clear which direction the women’s division is heading in.

The major feud will see Charlotte Flair defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Bayley, with their first title match expected to take place at the Royal Rumble.

CURRENT PLANS

If rumours are to be believed, then this feud could continue towards WrestleMania 33, and considering Vince McMahon is said to be a huge fan of Bayley and wants her to be the top female face following the event, she could leave Orlando as the new champion.

Sasha Banks, on the other hand, looks to be moving on now that her lengthy feud with Charlotte is over.

Nia Jax is the next test for The Boss, and their match could happen as early as the Royal Rumble on January 29.

However, it seems as if WWE could have something bigger lined up for The Boss.

While the short-term plans could see the fans sympathise with Sasha in this injury angle during her feud with the dominant force that is Nia Jax, the long-term plans could be very different.

According to Ring Side News, WWE could be turning Sasha heel before WrestleMania 33.

HEEL TURN

It’s expected to take place as soon as her feud with Jax comes to an end, which could be inside the Alamodome next month, or even at the Fastlane event.

Dave Meltzer did report that despite falling out of the title picture, officials still have big WrestleMania plans or The Boss.

If that's the case, then we should be prepared to see her head into Orlando as a heel instead, a role she arguably does some of her best work in.

Should WWE turn Sasha Banks heel before WrestleMania 33? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

