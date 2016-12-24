The boxing world is quickly forgetting about Tyson Fury.

The British boxer, who had his licence suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control in October, has been on a downward spiral since claiming the heavyweight title from Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

Fury hasn’t been seen in a ring since that win over the Ukrainian in Dusseldorf. He was deemed “medically unfit” to fight Klitschko when a rematch was arranged for October, and he also admitted to taking cocaine.

The 28-year-old used his Twitter account to remain in the spotlight, slamming Klitschko and Anthony Joshua after the pair’s cordial press conference earlier this month.

He’s also taken shots at David Haye and Eddie Hearn.

But Fury’s insults are becoming tiresome. Fans want to see him back in the ring, not verbally attacking others from behind his mobile phone.

Fury posted an exciting tweet

Christmas seems to have inspired Fury to take a good look at himself and realise that he’s wasting his potential, for he posted a very honest tweet on Saturday.

Fury also delivered a promise that will catch the attention of the entire heavyweight division.

“Merry Christmas,” Fury wrote. “Guys I’ve had a nightmare 2016 done a lot of stuff I’m not proud of! But my promise to u is I’ll return [in] 2017 [to] take over.”

Hoorah! It sounds as though Fury has reached an epiphany and is ready to get to back to doing what he does best.

Boxing fans are excited

Wilder could be an opponent in 2017

Tyson, who relinquished his WBA and WBO heavyweight belts in October, won’t be without a long list of potential challengers if and when he does return.

WBC champion Deontay Wilder is one boxer who will gladly fight Fury when he’s back and in shape.

The American, who boasts a perfect 37-0 record, sent Fury an impassioned message of support last month.

"May God be with him, and I look forward to the return of Tyson Fury because we didn't promote that fight all year for nothing, trust me," Wilder told Sky Sports. "That one's got to happen, whether he's got a belt or not.

"I hope to see Tyson back in the ring, and I think he will return. I have prayed for his recovery.

"He's a great guy. You've got to understand a person - where they came from, and where they're trying to go.”

Fury vs Joshua or Klitschko?

Fury could also take on the winner of Joshua vs Klitschko, which will take place at Wembley Stadium on April 29. He called both of them out for being “boring” - surely, then, he’d be willing to take either on if the opportunity presents itself?

