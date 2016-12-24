French football is in fantastic shape right now.

Les Bleus may have agonisingly missed out on European Championship glory on home soil but Didier Deschamps has a plethora of young and exciting talent to call upon.

The national side has the chance to emulate the great French sides of the past. It’s been 16 years since France’s golden generation won Euro 2000, just two years after they won the World Cup in their own country.

At the heart of that side was the magical Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane is now in charge of Real Madrid but a chance to manage his nation is surely his ultimate dream.

Zidane's vote

While at Madrid, he’s been keeping a close eye on France’s most talented prospects. Zidane was part of the panel that was granted a vote for France’s Player of the Year.

And, thanks to Marca, it’s now been revealed who he voted for.

It’s perhaps not too surprising that Zidane’s first two choices are part of his Madrid side with Karim Benzema getting his first vote and Raphael Varane coming in second. With the pair of them not representing France in Euro 2016, we can’t help but feel those votes are underserved and a tad bit biased.

Eventual winner Antoine Griezmann was voted in third by Zidane - the fact he plays for Madrid's rivals probably played a role in that - while, in fourth, was young Borussia Dortmund talent Ousmane Dembele. The 19-year-old is one of the brightest talents in European football and must have impressed Zidane when he played twice against Real Madrid in the Champions League this season.

Zidane voted the world’s most expensive player, Paul Pogba, in fifth.

Who others voted for

Here are the votes of the other members on the panel:

Zinedine Zidane | 1 Benzema | 2 Varane | 3 Griezmann | 4 Dembele | 5 Pogba

Raymond Kopa | 1 Griezmann | 2 Matuidi | 3 Lacazette | 4 Payet | 5 Umtiti

Jean-Pierre Papin | 1 Griezmann | 2 Varane | 3 Rabiot | 4 Gameiro | 5 Germain

Laurent Blanc | 1 Griezmann | 2 Pogba | 3 Benzema | 4 Varane | 5 Germain

David Ginola | 1 Griezmann | 2 Payet | 3 Kante | 4 Koscielny | 5 Rabiot

Patrick Vieira | 1 Griezmann | 2 Lloris | 3 Payet | 4 Koscielny | 5 Sissoko

Samir Nasri | 1 Griezmann | 2 Payet | 3 Kante | Ben Arfa | 5 Benzema

Luis Fernandez | 1 Griezmann | 2 Pogba | 3 Koscielny | 4 Kante | 5 Sissoko

