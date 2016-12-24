With Roadblock: End of the Line now officially in the books, it’s that time of the year when the excitement builds towards the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January.

The Rumble is arguably one of the most exciting and unpredictable events on the WWE calendar, as we get to see some familiar faces return, injured stars often make comebacks and we also see our fair share of surprising winners.

NXT DEBUT

It also seems to be a stage which is perfect for NXT stars to make their debuts, as the fans are always excited and there’s not a lot of pressure of having to put on a fantastic match because of the stipulation.

We’ve seen how it could help the likes of Rusev, and reports suggest another NXT main roster debut could be coming our way on January 29 inside the Alamodome.

While rumours continue to circulate regarding a Samoa Joe debut, Ring Side News are reporting that WWE officials are seriously considering giving Tye Dillinger his main roster debut, at last.

Dillinger has been in developmental for quite a while, and remains over with the fans, rivalling the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode.

PERFECT 10

They’re claiming that that they’re discussing having Dillinger come out as the 10th entrant in the match, which makes complete sense as his chant is still over.

The WWE feel that his chant has caught on so much at NXT events, that it could end up being on the same levels as the ‘What’ and ‘YES!’ chants.

Dave Meltzer has mentioned that it would make sense for the WWE to finally cash-in on his momentum at last, as saving him for something else later down the line could be quite underwhelming.

Along with this, Dillinger has been in a war of words with The Miz, so it won’t be too big of a surprise to see him end up on SmackDown Live.

It looks like fans will need to keep an eye on #10 in the Royal Rumble.

Should Tye Dillinger make his main roster debut at the Royal Rumble? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

