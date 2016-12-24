The three 2016-17 season-highs that tell us a lot

The 2016-17 NBA season is just over a third of the way through, and already there has been some telling statistics.

Of course, the league is one of the most stats dominated professions in sports, so it is no small feat when a player or team reside at the top of a season high.

Russell Westbrook may be averaging a triple-double, and Kevin Durant seems intent on justifying his move to Golden State with a second MVP award (you'll need a title though, KD), but here are some other season highs to get excited about.

Team with most assists in a game: Golden State Warriors - 47

To novice eyes, the Warriors are successful because they are littered with four genuine and current All-Stars in the shape of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and their most recent addition, Kevin Durant.

However, the fact that they had laid on a season-high 47 assists, and are also second and third in the same category with 45 and 41, speaks to how smooth the Dubs really operate as a team.

Sure, they have great shooters, but it's the ball movement and the rock-solid screens they set that get their superstars the looks they need to help them dominate. That is the biggest single difference between the Mark Jackson years and the fruitful tenure of current coach, Steve Kerr.

Player with the highest percentage of points in the mid-range: Pau Gasol - 37.1

There is little surprise that Pau Gasol is still excelling in the mid-range; the Spaniard has been thriving with his back to the basket and popping up at the elbow for over a decade now.

His work inside the key was the perfect foil for Kobe Bryant during his time with the Lakers and it yielded him two championships, but now the power forward is in San Antonio looking to capture a third.

Interestingly, fellow Spurs man LaMarcus Aldridge is second on the list with 35.2 percent, and that serves as strong evidence about how the Spurs are utilising their big men - especially with Kawhi Leonard more potent than ever from beyond the arc.

Player with the most steals in a game: Stephen Curry/John Wall - 7

When you're the reigning back-to-back and first-ever unanimous MVP, who happens to shatter three-point records with regular, alarming ease, people tend to forget what you can do the other side of the ball.

That's often the case with Chef Curry. The seven steals the point guard recorded in an 115-98 win over the Clippers earlier this season is the most by any player this season matches the seven John Wall managed for the Wizards against the Hornets.

Jimmy Butler is next on the list with six, but he is already commonly regarded as one of the best two-way players in the league. Is it about time Curry got his props on defence? Klay Thompson is often heralded as the premier defender out of the Splash Bros, but Curry has averaged a more than respectable 1.8 steals a night throughout his career.