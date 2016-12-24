Sergio Aguero is one of the greatest strikers the Premier League has ever seen.

The Argentine has scored 152 goals since signing for Manchester City in the summer of 2011 and has established himself as one of the most lethal finishers in the world.

But just because he’s a manager’s dream on the pitch, that doesn’t mean he’s a manager’s dream off of it.

With his horror challenge on David Luiz during last month’s clash between City and Chelsea, we’ve seen that Aguero does have a nasty side to him. That tackle saw him banned for four matches after he was previously suspended for three games for clashing with West Ham’s Winston Reid earlier this season.

And it seems this attitude stretches to the training ground.

That’s because Frank Lampard has told a brilliant story of how Aguero used to always turn up late to training, and he really didn’t care.

Lampard was appearing alongside John Terry on Soccer AM and was asked who picked up the most fines at Chelsea. While he didn’t name the culprit at Stamford Bridge, he didn’t hesitate to share an anecdote about Aguero.

Lampard on Aguero

"At Chelsea I can't remember [who picked up the most fines for being late to training] but I will jump to Manchester City," he said.

"Aguero picked up a fair few. He just didn't care. He was so laid back and would just stroll out to the training pitch like five minutes late.

"'[The coaches would say] right you're fined' and he would say 'okay, no problem. Wait until the weekend and I'll score a hat-trick and everyone will be happy'."

And, more often than not, Aguero did go and find the net come the weekend - although it wasn’t always a hat-trick.

Those goals would have done enough to keep the City coaches happy and allow him to continue being late. With a goalscoring record like his, he’d probably get away with not turning up at all.

Right now, City will be desperate to get Aguero back from his suspension with him having served three of his four-match ban. He will miss the Boxing Day trip to Hull City before returning for the match against Liverpool at Anfield on New Year's Eve.

When he does return, Pep Guardiola will be hoping he can kickstart the Citizens' season as they look to overhaul Chelsea in the title race. They are currently seven points behind the Blues and Aguero will be key if they are to do so.

