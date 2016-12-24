It’s safe to say that 2016 have been quite a strange year in the WWE, for numerous reasons.

It’s a year that saw James Ellsworth become a star, Finn Balor was the first ever WWE Universal Champion, and we also witnessed the returns of Shane McMahon and Goldberg.

BRILLIANT 2016

Of course, the list certainly doesn't end there.

Another surprising moment this year was not only the debut of AJ Styles, but how much he has achieved in such a short space of time.

So it comes as no real surprise that Rolling Stone has listed Styles as the WWE’s best wrestler of 2016.

Coming in as a 38-year-old, there were no guarantees that the Phenomenal One could move as well as he once did, or whether he could remain healthy enough to become an integral part of WWE programming.

THE PHENOMENAL ONE AT #1

Part of their reason for Styles topping the list reads: “He came, he conquered and, most crucially, he stayed healthy.

“But what superstar – particularly one who deferred his initial shot with WWE development nearly 15 years prior – could resist the itch to debut as a hotly tipped outsider in the Royal Rumble, let alone get lined up for major storylines with names like John Cena and Chris Jericho?

“He is truly in a class of his own on Tuesday nights, and however the rest of his run turns out, 2016 concretised his reputation as once in a generation.”

Defeating Cena clean, becoming WWE Champion, and turning into the WWE’s best heel while putting on incredible matches just highlights the phenomenal year he has had.

With a Cena rematch and a potential encounter with The Undertaker, you can bet Styles’ 2017 could only get bigger and better.

Rounding off the top 10 are:

#2 Charlotte Flair

#3 Chris Jericho

#4 Sasha Banks

#5 Goldberg

#6 Kevin Owens

#7 Heath Slater

#8 The Miz

#9 Seth Rollins

#10 Enzo Amore & Big Cass

Who are your top 10 WWE stars of 2016? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

