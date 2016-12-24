Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

AJ Styles tops the list in his first year.

AJ Styles crowned WWE’s best wrestler of 2016 by Rolling Stone

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It’s safe to say that 2016 have been quite a strange year in the WWE, for numerous reasons.

It’s a year that saw James Ellsworth become a star, Finn Balor was the first ever WWE Universal Champion, and we also witnessed the returns of Shane McMahon and Goldberg.

BRILLIANT 2016

Of course, the list certainly doesn't end there.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Another surprising moment this year was not only the debut of AJ Styles, but how much he has achieved in such a short space of time.

So it comes as no real surprise that Rolling Stone has listed Styles as the WWE’s best wrestler of 2016.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Steelers kicker's brilliant response to being selected for 'random' drug test

Steelers kicker's brilliant response to being selected for 'random' drug test

Surprising name has highest odds at winning NFL MVP award

Surprising name has highest odds at winning NFL MVP award

Top WWE Raw star apparently suffering from backstage heat for unscripted comments

Top WWE Raw star apparently suffering from backstage heat for unscripted comments

WWE apparently planning on turning top Raw star heel before WrestleMania

WWE apparently planning on turning top Raw star heel before WrestleMania

Jurgen Klopp says what everyone is thinking about Draxler's big-money PSG move

Jurgen Klopp says what everyone is thinking about Draxler's big-money PSG move

Watch: Rio Mavuba says Eden Hazard was drunk during his final game for Lille

Watch: Rio Mavuba says Eden Hazard was drunk during his final game for Lille

Coming in as a 38-year-old, there were no guarantees that the Phenomenal One could move as well as he once did, or whether he could remain healthy enough to become an integral part of WWE programming.

THE PHENOMENAL ONE AT #1

Part of their reason for Styles topping the list reads: “He came, he conquered and, most crucially, he stayed healthy.

“But what superstar – particularly one who deferred his initial shot with WWE development nearly 15 years prior – could resist the itch to debut as a hotly tipped outsider in the Royal Rumble, let alone get lined up for major storylines with names like John Cena and Chris Jericho?

“He is truly in a class of his own on Tuesday nights, and however the rest of his run turns out, 2016 concretised his reputation as once in a generation.”

Defeating Cena clean, becoming WWE Champion, and turning into the WWE’s best heel while putting on incredible matches just highlights the phenomenal year he has had.

With a Cena rematch and a potential encounter with The Undertaker, you can bet Styles’ 2017 could only get bigger and better.

Rounding off the top 10 are:

#2 Charlotte Flair
#3 Chris Jericho
#4 Sasha Banks
#5 Goldberg
#6 Kevin Owens
#7 Heath Slater
#8 The Miz
#9 Seth Rollins
#10 Enzo Amore & Big Cass

Who are your top 10 WWE stars of 2016? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Charlotte
WWE
AJ Styles
Vince McMahon

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again