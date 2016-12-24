Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

FIFA players are angry about one unstoppable player.

FIFA player creates Reddit thread to complain about one player

Those who play FIFA will know just how difficult it is to stop Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi, with his 97 dribbling and 95 ball control ratings, is basically impossible to dispossess, while Ronaldo, who boasts 92 sprint speed and 94 shot power, simply bulldozes through defences.

Both will set you back a few million coins in Ultimate Team, and it’s not hard to see why.

However, there is one player who is causing FIFA players a few problems and he doesn’t cost nearly as much as Messi or Ronaldo.

But he still retains frightening speed, incredible dribbling stats and is a physical freak. His name is Anthony Martial.

The Manchester United star has failed to set the Premier League alight this season, but he’s wreaking havoc in the virtual world. So much so that one FIFA player set up a thread on Reddit just to moan about him.

Other gamers quickly joined in. Check out some of the funniest complaints below.

See the entire Reddit thread by clicking HERE.

Martial and Rashford predict FIFA 17 ratings

89 dribbling and 86 agility

Martial’s 91 sprint speed and 92 acceleration makes him an incredibly popular choice - everyone knows that pace reigns supreme in FIFA - but he has decent stats in other areas, too.

The Frenchman has four-star skill moves and a four-star week foot. He also possesses 89 dribbling, 86 agility, 84 shot power and 84 ball control.

If Martial doesn’t pick it up, EA Sports will decrease those ratings in FIFA 18. But for now, the 21-year-old is a beast who you need in your team.

Martial was, of course, among the candidates to be on the cover of FIFA 17. He ultimately missed out to Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus, but EA Sports probably rewarded Martial anyway by boosting his stats.

Martial has struggled under Mourinho

The former Monaco player was among United’s best players last season but he’s failed to take his game to the next level under Jose Mourinho. The winger has started seven Premier League games this season, scoring just once in the league, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan has capitalised on Martial’s poor form by taking a spot in the starting line-up.

Still, Martial is better than the Armenian in FIFA 17. There’s always that.

FBL-EUR-C3-MAN UTD-FENERBAHCE

Who is the one player in FIFA who hate coming up against? Let us know in the comments section below!

