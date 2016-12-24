Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Griezmann.

Antoine Griezmann scores from a corner with the outside of his foot

Antoine Griezmann is one of the best forwards in world football.

The Atletico Madrid star came third to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the Ballon d’Or voting and has been linked with a big-money move to Manchester United next summer.

The figure being discussed in that potential deal is around £60 million, a fee that epitomises just how good the Frenchman is.

However, it was very much a ‘nearly year’ for Griezmann in 2016.

He scored seven goals in the Champions League last season as he helped Atleti reach the final before eventually losing on penalties to Real Madrid. He also scored six times during Euro 2016 as France lost to Portugal in extra-time in the final.

While Diego Simeone’s side have progressed through to the last-16 of the Champions League this season, they’re well off the pace in terms of the La Liga title race - nine points behind Madrid.

Despite that, there’s simply no doubting Griezmann’s qualities and he’s proved that once again in a brilliant video.

Villarreal CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Now, scoring from a corner isn’t exactly something to shout about. It happens in matches so doing so in training with an empty net is nothing to write about.

However, these are always done with inswinging corners.

But Griezmann attempted to score with an outswinging corner. But instead of whipping it in with the outside of his foot, he struck the ball with a bit of ‘swaz’ to send the ball into the back of the net.

Those of you that have played football will know what Griezmann has just done is a lot harder than it looks.

With speculation surrounding his future, the 25-year-old took time to speak about his bitterly disappointing campaign and why he decided to remain at the Vicente Calderon last summer.

"It was very hard and difficult in the days afterwards, because both finals were so important to me," the Frenchman told GQ Spain.

Villarreal CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

"The one that hurt most was the Champions League, because we have two weeks to prepare for it and you built up this mental image of how you are going to celebrate with your friends, and at the end, we lost on penalties.

"It is true that last year, he [Diego Simeone] wanted to know if I was staying or going, because in France there had been a lot of talk about it.

"I thought that for me the most important thing is to continue with my teammates, and also with Cholo, because he helps me every day and teaches me new things, although me staying here doesn't depend on what happens on a day-to-day basis."

