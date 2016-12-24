When you look at the New Day, there aren’t many current fantasy matches available for them to be a part of.

Sure, if you take a trip down memory lane then there are plenty of multi-man teams we can pick and choose from.

FANTASY MATCHES

However, the best possible feud we can hope for today is against a team that’s not even in the WWE right now.

The WWE’s rumoured interest in Kenny Omega has been well-documented, and he has no reason to leave considering he’s enjoying so much success over at New Japan Pro Wrestling as he prepares to challenge Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 11.

Some fans will be aware of his friendly, social media rivalry with Xavier Woods, and the current leader of the Bullet Club told Ring Rust Radio that he’d love to come to WWE to take on the New Day.

However, only if they return the favour and appear on NJPW programming.

He said: “In a fantasy situation, it would be great for not only us to go there to have a match, but I would love for it to go both ways.

“I would love to have New Day come to New Japan as well so that both types of fans would be able to see the differences in product and wrestler. I really do feel like surprising people.

“I wouldn’t want to be built-up through video packages. I would love for it to just be really spur of the moment and take people off guard and make it, just something they would never see coming.

THE BULLET CLUB VS. THE NEW DAY

“People understand that this is an unlikely scenario and people that are contracted can’t just waltz in the company and issue challenges. There’s so much more that goes behind the business or pro wrestling and the politics, you can’t do it.

“For it to work that way would be such a treat for the fans that’s the only reason why we were ever so serious about doing it, to begin with.

"We didn’t care about contracts, who’s going to win, who’s going to lose, what day it is going to be, which days is this guy going to miss; we just wanted it to happen.

“The fans wanted it to happen and even the fans that didn’t know about our social media rivalry wanted it to happen. I do think if they saw it, people would enjoy it and they would love it.

“This is something that would cause pro wrestling to grow even more so as a whole. Not WWE, not New Japan; just pro wrestling. Cool stuff like that just doesn’t happen anymore. Everything is more predictable, in my opinion.”

While it would be an amazing scenario to see both teams appear in both organisations, it does look unlikely right now, despite WWE having good relations with a handful of other promotions.

Although you can’t see them do compete in the ring right now, click on the video below to watch Woods and Omega do battle in Dance Dance Revolution instead.

Would you like to see the New Day face off against the Bullet Club? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

