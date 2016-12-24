From Lionel Messi’s horror show at the Copa America Centenario to Gareth Bale’s heroics at Euro 2016, it’s been yet another fascinating year for football’s biggest names.

Cristiano Ronaldo triumphed over everybody, winning the Champions League, European Championship, Club World Cup and a fourth Ballon d’Or title.

The Real Madrid superstar easily had the best year of his career. He’ll be sad when New Year’s Day arrives.

Ronaldo is widely tipped to add FIFA’s ‘The Best’ award to his trophy cabinet at next month’s ceremony in Europe, where he will also be named in the FIFPro World11.

Spanish newspaper AS revealed who they believe deserves a place in the team of 2016. No fewer than nine La Liga players made the XI, and there wasn’t a single Premier League player in sight.

GK | Manuel Neuer | Bayern Munich

Neuer took home just one trophy in 2016 - the Bundesliga title - but Bayern’s failure to win the Champions League and Germany’s inability to land the main prize at Euro 2016 was through no fault of the goalkeeper.

He remains the best in the business.

CB | Sergio Ramos | Real Madrid

Ramos deserves inclusion for his efforts this past month alone. Late goals against Barcelona and Deportivo La Coruna mean Los Blancos will end the year at the top of La Liga.

CB | Gerard Pique

It was another quietly impressive year for the Spaniard. There is a case to be made for Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin, however, who is unfortunate to miss out.

CB | Leonardo Bonucci

That Chelsea were reportedly ready to pay Juventus £60 million for Bonucci shows just how highly-rated he is.

CM | Toni Kroos | Real Madrid

Kroos signed a contract extension in October that reportedly made him the highest-paid Germany in history. Very well deserved, indeed.

CM | Luka Modric | Real Madrid

Modric and Kroos are responsible for keeping things ticking while BBC score the goals, and they carry out their jobs perfectly.

RW | Antoine Griezmann | Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann was spectacularly unlucky in 2016, losing the Champions League and Euro 2016 finals to Ronaldo.

Still, what a year the Frenchman had.

LW | Gareth Bale | Real Madrid

Bale was not only exceptional for Madrid, but he carried the weight of an entire country at Euro 2016. The Welshman scored three goals as Chris Coleman’s team made an extraordinary run to the semi-finals.

CF | Lionel Messi | Barcelona

We’ve run out of adjectives for this man.

ST | Luis Suarez | Barcelona

Suarez won the Pichichi Trophy after scoring 40 goals for Barca in 2015-16. He’s picked up where he left off this season, already bagging 17 goals in all competitions.

ST | Cristiano Ronaldo | Real Madrid

Champions League. Euro 2016. Club World Cup. Ballon d’Or.

He’s been incredible.

Full XI

