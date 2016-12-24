Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Messi and CR7 made it.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi feature in AS team of 2016

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

From Lionel Messi’s horror show at the Copa America Centenario to Gareth Bale’s heroics at Euro 2016, it’s been yet another fascinating year for football’s biggest names.

Cristiano Ronaldo triumphed over everybody, winning the Champions League, European Championship, Club World Cup and a fourth Ballon d’Or title.

The Real Madrid superstar easily had the best year of his career. He’ll be sad when New Year’s Day arrives.

Article continues below

Ronaldo is widely tipped to add FIFA’s ‘The Best’ award to his trophy cabinet at next month’s ceremony in Europe, where he will also be named in the FIFPro World11.

Spanish newspaper AS revealed who they believe deserves a place in the team of 2016. No fewer than nine La Liga players made the XI, and there wasn’t a single Premier League player in sight.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Steelers kicker's brilliant response to being selected for 'random' drug test

Steelers kicker's brilliant response to being selected for 'random' drug test

Surprising name has highest odds at winning NFL MVP award

Surprising name has highest odds at winning NFL MVP award

Top WWE Raw star apparently suffering from backstage heat for unscripted comments

Top WWE Raw star apparently suffering from backstage heat for unscripted comments

WWE apparently planning on turning top Raw star heel before WrestleMania

WWE apparently planning on turning top Raw star heel before WrestleMania

Jurgen Klopp says what everyone is thinking about Draxler's big-money PSG move

Jurgen Klopp says what everyone is thinking about Draxler's big-money PSG move

The one player who terrifies FIFA players more than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The one player who terrifies FIFA players more than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Check it out below.

GK | Manuel Neuer | Bayern Munich

Neuer took home just one trophy in 2016 - the Bundesliga title - but Bayern’s failure to win the Champions League and Germany’s inability to land the main prize at Euro 2016 was through no fault of the goalkeeper.

He remains the best in the business.

FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN-MUNICH-ATLETICO-MADRID

CB | Sergio Ramos | Real Madrid

Ramos deserves inclusion for his efforts this past month alone. Late goals against Barcelona and Deportivo La Coruna mean Los Blancos will end the year at the top of La Liga.

FBL-WCLUB-2016-KASHIMA ANTLERS-REAL MADRID

CB | Gerard Pique

It was another quietly impressive year for the Spaniard. There is a case to be made for Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin, however, who is unfortunate to miss out.

FC Barcelona v Malaga CF - La Liga

CB | Leonardo Bonucci

That Chelsea were reportedly ready to pay Juventus £60 million for Bonucci shows just how highly-rated he is.

Sevilla FC v Juventus - UEFA Champions League

CM | Toni Kroos | Real Madrid

Kroos signed a contract extension in October that reportedly made him the highest-paid Germany in history. Very well deserved, indeed.

Real Madrid CF v RC Deportivo La Coruna - La Liga

CM | Luka Modric | Real Madrid

Modric and Kroos are responsible for keeping things ticking while BBC score the goals, and they carry out their jobs perfectly.

FBL-WCLUB-2016-KASHIMA ANTLERS-REAL MADRID

RW | Antoine Griezmann | Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann was spectacularly unlucky in 2016, losing the Champions League and Euro 2016 finals to Ronaldo.

Still, what a year the Frenchman had.

FBL-EUR-C1-ATLETICO-ROSTOV

LW | Gareth Bale | Real Madrid

Bale was not only exceptional for Madrid, but he carried the weight of an entire country at Euro 2016. The Welshman scored three goals as Chris Coleman’s team made an extraordinary run to the semi-finals.

Real Madrid CF v Leganes - La Liga

CF | Lionel Messi | Barcelona

We’ve run out of adjectives for this man.

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga

ST | Luis Suarez | Barcelona

Suarez won the Pichichi Trophy after scoring 40 goals for Barca in 2015-16. He’s picked up where he left off this season, already bagging 17 goals in all competitions.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-ESPANYOL

ST | Cristiano Ronaldo | Real Madrid

Champions League. Euro 2016. Club World Cup. Ballon d’Or.

He’s been incredible.

FBL-WCLUB-2016-KASHIMA ANTLERS-REAL MADRID

Full XI

What's your best XI of 2016? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Luka Modric
Gareth Bale
Barcelona
UEFA Champions League
Juventus
Real Madrid
Luis Suarez
Football
Bayern Munich
Manuel Neuer
Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again