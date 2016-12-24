Ryback certainly hasn’t held back in recent weeks, as he’s stepped up his war of words with the WWE.

Although it seems like he’s running head-first into a brick wall, as the company aren’t responding to any of his allegations, he’s gone on to reveal more behind the scenes details.

BITTER FEUD

The reason why Ryback first stepped into the negative limelight is because of some comments CM Punk once made on Colt Cabana’s podcast.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Punk went on to accuse The Big Guy of legitimately hurting him, a notion Ryback has denied numerous times.

Although the former Intercontinental Champion went on to hit out at Punk and mock him on numerous occasions, it seems like he’s finally taken a step back to apologise for his antics, which is rather surprising.

Article continues below

Although, he couldn’t help but slide a sneaky comment aimed at the WWE.

Speaking to former WWE creative team member, Kevin Eck, Ryback explained his new thought process to the situation.

WILLING TO APOLOGISE

He said: “Recently, Colt Cabana and myself had a talk, and he was very apologetic, even though he never said anything. But it meant a lot to me because we always got along in the few encounters we had.

“I will never know why [Punk] chose to say the things he did, and it definitely didn’t help my career at that point. All I know is he was very banged up and miserable during the periods we worked together.

“I think people have to look at it this way, how many other people are out there saying that about me?

“I was always respectful of him in his time there, and before our runs together, he was always good to me. Working in the WWE, though, has a way to bring out the worst in everybody.

“I have made jokes [about Punk] over the years via social media, as it is fun to get a reaction from his followers from time to time, but if I were to ever see him, I would tell him: “If I really did ever hurt you [in the ring], I truly am sorry, but I don’t think it was the right thing to do to say the things you did.”

“Life is too short to hold grudges, and I truly wish him the best in his life.”

While it’s great that Ryback has apologised, we should keep an eye on Punk’s social media accounts in the hope of a response to The Big Guy.

What do you make of Ryback’s comments on CM Punk? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms