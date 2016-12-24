Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins get a lot of the headlines for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and for good reason.

However, those two budding stars aren't the only bright spots in Minnesota these days.

Guard Zach LaVine, a two-time NBA Dunk Contest champion, has proven this year that he's more than just a high-flying dunk specialist.

Though the Timberwolves fell to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, LaVine exploded for a career-high 40 points in the 109-105 loss:

In the above video, LaVine shows off his all-around shooting prowess, knocking down seven threes in addition to some mid-range jumpers (but surprising no dunks).

For the season, LaVine is now averaging 21.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

The young Timberwolves still need to learn how to finish games, but they're heading in the right direction. With Tom Thibodeau at the helm, things are looking up in Minnesota.

Towns added 20 points and 13 rebounds and Wiggins had 15 points in the loss. Minnesota dropped to 9-20 on the season and is just a half game up on Phoenix and Dallas for last place in the Western Conference.

A loss to the Kings, who are only 13-17, isn't a good sign, but there's still time for LaVine and company to turn things around. On Christmas Day, the Timberwolves will head to Oklahoma City for a showdown against the 18-12 Thunder.