Ezekiel Elliott.

Ezekiel Elliott surprises Dallas offensive linemen with incredible gifts

No running back can have success without the help of a strong offensive line.

Dallas Cowboys rookie Ezekiel Elliott clearly understands who helps make him a star this holiday season, proving it with some incredible gifts this week.

The No. 4 overall pick from the 2016 NFL Draft got each of his starting linemen a Utility Task Vehicle (UTV).

The star rookie delivered the gifts to his linemen on Friday, surprising them in the process:

Those John Deere UTVs weren't cheap, either. According to NFL.com, Elliott is making a base salary of $500,000 this season, but did receive a signing bonus of $4 million. Plus, if he wins Rookie of the Year (and maybe even the MVP award), he'll have a slew of companies looking to sign him to lucrative endorsement deals.

Elliott has run for an NFL-leading 1,551 yards so far in 2016 and has added 13 scores on 310 carries. He's a big reason the Cowboys sport an NFL-best 12-2 record, with both of their losses coming to the New York Giants.

Elliott and the Cowboys will spend their Christmases preparing for Monday Night Football, when Dallas hosts the Detroit Lions.

But, after the season, the Cowboys' linemen will be able to enjoy their UTVs properly. Hopefully they get together this offseason and see which of Elliott's gifts is the fastest.

