Styles was in the lead.

WWE remove poll asking fans who should main event WrestleMania 33

The avid wrestling fan that browses WWE.com religiously will know that the writers often have polls, where the fans can vote on the question being asked.

For example, one of the more popular polls in recent weeks saw fans vote for the best current theme music, with Shinsuke Nakamura topping the list.

WRESTLEMANIA POLL

However, it’s rare to see the WWE take down a poll after fans have been voting for it all day.

The WWE usually use these polls to reassure themselves that they’re making the right decisions if they get the answers they want, while Dave Meltzer also once confirmed that they ignore the results if it’s something they don’t want to see.

With 100 days remaining until WrestleMania 33 takes place in Orlando, fans were asked to vote for who they want to see in the main event of the Grandest Stage of Them All.

At the time the poll was taken down, only 5% of fans want to see John Cena headline the show, and Roman Reigns was lower than him with 4%.

Goldberg managed to achieve 7%, with Finn Balor – who has only had a handful of matches on the main roster – got 10%.

THEY DON'T WANT NONE

While The Undertaker came in at second place with 12%, it was AJ Styles who shot to the lead with a staggering 40% of fans wanting to see the Phenomenal One main event WrestleMania 33.

Now while a poll may seem nothing out of the ordinary, it’s the fact that WWE decided to take it down before it really started to pick up steam, and that they didn't acknowledge the winner which has fans on Reddit talking.

It’s interesting to note that the likes of Brock Lesnar – who is seen as a star attraction – isn’t somebody the fans want to see main event the show.

Not only that, it highlights just how dominating of a presence The Undertaker is.

Considering he wrestles one night a year, a lot of fans want that one match to be in the main event, and it’s difficult to argue as he’s rumoured to face off against Cena.

Now we have to wait and see whether WWE take the results on board, and understand that despite pushing him, Reigns still isn’t somebody they want in the main event, whereas Styles is.

Why do you think WWE decided to remove the poll with AJ Styles clearly in the lead? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
WWE
Wrestlemania
Roman Reigns
AJ Styles
John Cena
Vince McMahon
Roman Reigns

