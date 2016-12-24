Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

He's there to lighten the workload on Styles.

Baron Corbin reportedly added to WWE title match to protect AJ Styles

WWE fans were in for a surprise this past week on SmackDown Live when Baron Corbin was officially inserted into the WWE Championship match next week.

It seems as if the company is going all out for the final SmackDown of 2016, with a blockbuster title match on show, along with the return of John Cena, and you can't rule out The Undertaker making his presence felt either.

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP OPPORTUNITY

So, it’s a pretty big moment for The Lone Wolf to be featured in the main event match, with the biggest prize in the organisation on offer.

However, there seems to be a very good reason as to why the WWE put Corbin into the match, making it a triple threat match when he and Dolph Ziggler aim to dethrone AJ Styles.

Cage Side Seats are claiming that the real reason the WWE turned this into a triple threat match is to protect The Phenomenal One.

Usually, you’d think somebody as talented as Styles doesn’t need protecting as he’s proven himself as one of the best on the planet.

It’s because of the ankle injury he sustained at the TLC pay-per-view when he successfully defeated Dean Ambrose.

WORKLOAD

It’s clear that a singles match between Styles and The Showoff would be a fantastic wrestling match, but by adding a third man in there, it will be a much lighter workload for the defending WWE Champion.

With Ambrose now busy against The Miz, it’s a great opportunity for Corbin to step up and prove that he belongs in the main event scene.

While it was reported last month that he could be in the title picture in 2017, this match alone will not only show if he’s championship material, but if he’s somebody who the company can rely on when trying to protect their prized asset.

Were the WWE right to have Baron Corbin as the third man in this match? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
WWE
Wrestlemania
AJ Styles
John Cena
Vince McMahon
The Undertaker

