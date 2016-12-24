In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Devante Parker.

Watch: DeVante Parker obliterates Buffalo defender on long TD reception

The Buffalo Bills defense didn't provide much resistance for the Miami Dolphins offense on Saturday afternoon in Buffalo, allowing a pair of long touchdowns to their AFC East rivals.

Though the Bills ended up tying the game at 31 thanks to a late comeback, Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker had the highlight of the game.

On a 56-yard touchdown catch, Parker absolutely bowled over a Bills defender like it was nothing en route to the end zone.

In the video below, Parker snags a crossing route from QB Matt Moore and levels the defender before turning upfield and sprinting to pay dirt:

That score put the Dolphins ahead 21-7 early in the second half, though the Miami defense quickly began matching Buffalo's ineptitude, allowing the Bills to claw their way back into the game.

So far against the Bills, Parker has four catches for 85 yards and the above touchdown. Moore is replacing injured starter Ryan Tannehill at quarterback after Tannehill suffered a knee injury a couple of weeks ago.

Entering the Week 16 matchup, Parker had recorded 47 catches for 614 yards and three touchdowns.

At 9-5 coming into Saturday's game, the Dolphins' postseason hopes were on the line in Buffalo. Miami currently holds the AFC's second wildcard spot, but teams like Baltimore, Tennessee and Denver were only a game behind coming into Week 16 action.

