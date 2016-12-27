Jesse Lingard trolls Ander Herrera after Manchester United beat Sunderland

Jesse Lingard is clearly one of the jokers in the Manchester United dressing room.

We all remember his hilariously child-like reaction on Snapchat when the United team bus came under attack from West Ham fans last season. More recently he uploaded videos of himself winding up Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford by putting on a stupid voice.

The England international, as we all know, is also a massive fan of the dab.

But he’s obviously good fun to be around and seems to be a popular member of the United squad, even though he comes across as a bit of a wind-up merchant.

And following United’s 3-1 victory over Sunderland on Boxing Day, Lingard couldn’t resist the opportunity to troll Ander Herrera on Instagram after a funny photo emerged of the team celebrating Daley Blind’s opener.

The photo shows Lingard, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Marcos Rojo celebrating Blind’s goal with Herrera on the outside sporting a rather bewildered look on his face.

Herrera wasn’t bewildered, though. The camera just captured his facial expression at that specific moment in time.

Lingard trolls Herrera on Instagram

Lingard sensed his opportunity to have a bit of fun and posted the photo to his Instagram alongside the caption: “@anderherrera mad because he didnt get invited 😂🤔🤗“

This went down well with his 1.4 million followers. Four hours after being published and it had already received over 80 ‘likes’ and 500 comments.

Herrera responds

One of the comments was from Herrera, who responded to Lingard’s cheeky jibe.

As you can see, the Spanish midfielder also saw the funny side.

Lingard could find himself on the bench v Boro

Retaining his place in the starting line-up for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Middlesbrough promises to be easier said than done for Lingard after the performance of the man who replaced him in the second half against Sunderland.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was only on the pitch for 28 minutes but that was more than enough time for the Armenia international to score THIS serious contender for Goal of the Season.

