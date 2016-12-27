Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Lingard .

Jesse Lingard trolls Ander Herrera after Manchester United beat Sunderland

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Jesse Lingard is clearly one of the jokers in the Manchester United dressing room.

We all remember his hilariously child-like reaction on Snapchat when the United team bus came under attack from West Ham fans last season. More recently he uploaded videos of himself winding up Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford by putting on a stupid voice.

The England international, as we all know, is also a massive fan of the dab.

Article continues below

But he’s obviously good fun to be around and seems to be a popular member of the United squad, even though he comes across as a bit of a wind-up merchant.

And following United’s 3-1 victory over Sunderland on Boxing Day, Lingard couldn’t resist the opportunity to troll Ander Herrera on Instagram after a funny photo emerged of the team celebrating Daley Blind’s opener.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Rex Ryan leaves Buffalo in embarrassing Bills-themed pickup truck

Watch: Rex Ryan leaves Buffalo in embarrassing Bills-themed pickup truck

Cowboys' quarterback plans for Eagles game only add further insult to Romo

Cowboys' quarterback plans for Eagles game only add further insult to Romo

John Cena reveals biggest regret in WrestleMania feud with The Rock

John Cena reveals biggest regret in WrestleMania feud with The Rock

Wyatt Family lose the Tag Titles on Smackdown

Wyatt Family lose the Tag Titles on Smackdown

Watch: Eden Hazard showed v Bournemouth he can become the next top False 9

Watch: Eden Hazard showed v Bournemouth he can become the next top False 9

How Daniel Sturridge cost Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock £1,500 against Stoke City

How Daniel Sturridge cost Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock £1,500 against Stoke City

The photo shows Lingard, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Marcos Rojo celebrating Blind’s goal with Herrera on the outside sporting a rather bewildered look on his face.

Herrera wasn’t bewildered, though. The camera just captured his facial expression at that specific moment in time.

Lingard trolls Herrera on Instagram

Lingard sensed his opportunity to have a bit of fun and posted the photo to his Instagram alongside the caption: “@anderherrera mad because he didnt get invited 😂🤔🤗“

This went down well with his 1.4 million followers. Four hours after being published and it had already received over 80 ‘likes’ and 500 comments.

Herrera responds

One of the comments was from Herrera, who responded to Lingard’s cheeky jibe.

As you can see, the Spanish midfielder also saw the funny side.

p1b4uqio9ofmn1ppbatke788sf9.jpg

Lingard could find himself on the bench v Boro

Retaining his place in the starting line-up for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Middlesbrough promises to be easier said than done for Lingard after the performance of the man who replaced him in the second half against Sunderland.

Manchester United v Sunderland - Premier League

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was only on the pitch for 28 minutes but that was more than enough time for the Armenia international to score THIS serious contender for Goal of the Season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
Ander Herrera
David de Gea
Football
Premier League
Juan Mata

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again