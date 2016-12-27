Gonzalo Higuain names the player who reminds him of Lionel Messi

Virtually any football fan on the planet will tell you Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the greatest players the world has ever seen.

The debate over who is the truly best has raged on for the best part of the last decade and is showing no signs of easing up anytime soon.

It is widely agreed that we may never see two players of the same class simultaneously grace the game ever again – and there is every chance that could well be the case.

However, whether it be ten or 100 years in the future, eventually someone has to take over as the best of the best.

In terms of current stars who have the potential to stake their claim as one of the greatest players in history, there are only a select few worthy of being considered genuine candidates.

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain believes one of his club and international colleagues has the necessary quality to reach the pinnacle of the game if he works hard.

The Argentine believes Paulo Dybala can match what Messi has achieved at Barcelona due to their likenesses in playing style and career trajectory.

"They are very similar," he told Mediaset, as per ESPN.

"Messi is better and he shows this day-by-day, but Paulo is still young -- he's only 23 so it all depends on him. He will have to show great mental strength.

"When you reach such high levels so quickly, it is not so easy to stay there for many years. There will be lots of highs and lows and he's got to try to keep a level head and not listen too much to the criticism or the praise. But to have made it to the very top as soon as possible is an advantage because you learn to mature quickly and then you play like a world class player straight away.”

In just his second season with Juventus, Dybala has so far registered four goals and two assists in 14 appearances across all competitions.

The 23-year-old scored an incredible 19 league goals in 34 outings last term, underlining his promising future as one the leading forwards in world football.

So while Dybala has been less prolific in front of goal during 2016-17, he has been – and will continue to be – a crucial player for Massimiliano Allegri’s men as they seek to clinch a sixth consecutive Series A title since the 2011-12 campaign.

However, whether that means he will fulfil his potential to become one of the all-time greats is an entirely different question that only time can answer.

