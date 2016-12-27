Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Gonzalo Higuain.

Gonzalo Higuain names the player who reminds him of Lionel Messi

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Virtually any football fan on the planet will tell you Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the greatest players the world has ever seen.

The debate over who is the truly best has raged on for the best part of the last decade and is showing no signs of easing up anytime soon.

It is widely agreed that we may never see two players of the same class simultaneously grace the game ever again – and there is every chance that could well be the case.

SUBMIT AN ARTICLE

Apply to become a GMS writer by signing up and submitting a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay5

Article continues below

However, whether it be ten or 100 years in the future, eventually someone has to take over as the best of the best.

In terms of current stars who have the potential to stake their claim as one of the greatest players in history, there are only a select few worthy of being considered genuine candidates.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Rex Ryan leaves Buffalo in embarrassing Bills-themed pickup truck

Watch: Rex Ryan leaves Buffalo in embarrassing Bills-themed pickup truck

Cowboys' quarterback plans for Eagles game only add further insult to Romo

Cowboys' quarterback plans for Eagles game only add further insult to Romo

John Cena reveals biggest regret in WrestleMania feud with The Rock

John Cena reveals biggest regret in WrestleMania feud with The Rock

Wyatt Family lose the Tag Titles on Smackdown

Wyatt Family lose the Tag Titles on Smackdown

Watch: Eden Hazard showed v Bournemouth he can become the next top False 9

Watch: Eden Hazard showed v Bournemouth he can become the next top False 9

How Daniel Sturridge cost Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock £1,500 against Stoke City

How Daniel Sturridge cost Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock £1,500 against Stoke City

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain believes one of his club and international colleagues has the necessary quality to reach the pinnacle of the game if he works hard.

The Argentine believes Paulo Dybala can match what Messi has achieved at Barcelona due to their likenesses in playing style and career trajectory.

"They are very similar," he told Mediaset, as per ESPN.

"Messi is better and he shows this day-by-day, but Paulo is still young -- he's only 23 so it all depends on him. He will have to show great mental strength.

"When you reach such high levels so quickly, it is not so easy to stay there for many years. There will be lots of highs and lows and he's got to try to keep a level head and not listen too much to the criticism or the praise. But to have made it to the very top as soon as possible is an advantage because you learn to mature quickly and then you play like a world class player straight away.”

FBL-ITA-SERIEA-JUVENTUS-SASSUOLO

In just his second season with Juventus, Dybala has so far registered four goals and two assists in 14 appearances across all competitions.

The 23-year-old scored an incredible 19 league goals in 34 outings last term, underlining his promising future as one the leading forwards in world football.

So while Dybala has been less prolific in front of goal during 2016-17, he has been – and will continue to be – a crucial player for Massimiliano Allegri’s men as they seek to clinch a sixth consecutive Series A title since the 2011-12 campaign.

However, whether that means he will fulfil his potential to become one of the all-time greats is an entirely different question that only time can answer.

Can Dybala be as good as Lionel Messi? Give YOUR opinion in the comment box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Barcelona
Juventus
Football
Angel di Maria
Argentina Football
Gonzalo Higuain
Angel di Maria
Serie A
Lionel Messi

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again