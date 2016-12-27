Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t had a bad 2016, has he?

Currently sitting in his individual trophy cabinet in his museum is the Champions League, the European Championship, the Club World Cup and his fourth Ballon d’Or after quite a remarkable calendar year.

And now, Ronaldo’s year has just got even better.

That’s because the Real Madrid superstar has won the European Sportsman of the Year - becoming the first ever footballer to do so.

The former Manchester United winger was up against the likes of British tennis player Andy Murray, German F1 driver Nico Rosberg and Hungarian swimmer Katinka Hosszu.

The award is chosen by 27 leading European media outlets and has a voting points system similar to that of the Ballon d’Or. And it was the 31-year-old that received the most points with 204.

That put him 24 points ahead of his nearest challenger, Murray (180) while Hosszu (136) and Rosberg (115) were further behind.

The year of 2016 will take some beating but it’s set-up for Ronaldo to have another incredible 12 months in 2017. The forward has already notched 10 goals in 11 La Liga matches this season as Zinedine Zidane’s side sit top of the league by three points with a game-in-hand.

They are also through to the Champions League last-16, where they will face Napoli.

After winning the Ballon d’Or last month, Ronaldo spoke about how proud he was to get his hands on the prestigious accolade for a fourth time.

Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or speech

“A great honour to receive my fourth golden ball,” Ronaldo said upon receiving the award at the Bernabéu.

“The emotion is like the first one. It’s the dream come true again. I never thought in my mind to win the golden ball four times so I’m so pleased and happy.

“I have the opportunity to thank all my team-mates, the national team, Real Madrid, all the people and players who helped me to win this individual award. So as you can imagine, I feel so proud and happy to receive this amazing and beautiful ball.”

And he will no doubt be giving a similar speech after making history after landing the European Sportsman of the Year.

Well done, Cristiano.

