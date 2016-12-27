Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jose Mourinho's family remain living in London despite his job at Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho's one-word response to claims he's not happy living in Manchester

Jose Mourinho has hardly shown that he is warming to the city of Manchester by living in the Lowry Hotel, in central Manchester.

The Manchester United boss would be excused for living there in the early weeks or months of the season, while he seeks a home of his own. However, the 53-year-old has been living there for now over half of the year.

And that has caused many people to believe he is not happy in the city, while his family still remain living at their London pad, where Mourinho lived during his days in charge of Chelsea.

The Portuguese has been spotted leaving the Lowry Hotel on numerous occasions looking rather glum when leaving for training and, naturally, rumours have spread about his happiness in the north-west of England.

But Mourinho brilliantly shut down any rumours about him not being happy having to live in Manchester, by claiming he is there solely to work.

"I don't go to cities to enjoy cities, I go to work," Mourinho told the club's fanzine, United We Stand, as per the Mirror.

"If I wanted to enjoy places I would go to Los Angeles and go to the beach every day. I'm here to arrive at the training ground every day at 8am and leave on a normal day at 6pm.

Mourinho dismisses unhappiness

"To give people this idea that I'm not happy here but that I was happy in London... it's bulls***.

"My family are in London because my daughter is at university. My son plays for Fulham. I cannot demand that they follow me, they have their lives and they're at that age where they want to fly.

"One day a week - when I can and at the moment it's difficult with all the games - I go to London to have dinner with the family."

It's understandable that the fans would become a bit wary of the fact that their new manager hadn't found a new home, seven months after taking the job.

Finding his feet

But while he may not have a permanent place to live in Manchester, Mourinho is finally showing signs that he is adjusting to his managerial role, this time, in the Red Devils dugout.

A draw away to Everton at the beginning of the month has been followed by four successive wins for the Red Devils, and Mourinho has finally managed to help his side find some momentum.

Although the late flurry of goals, to make the scoreline against Sunderland look rather comfortable at 3-1, didn't help to secure a win that would them into fifth.

United are now level on points with fifth-placed Tottenham, but remain sixth due to Spurs' vastly superior goal difference, while the north Londoners boast a game in hand away to Southampton on Wednesday.

