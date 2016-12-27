Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho 'didn't like' one aspect of Manchester United's victory over Sunderland

You’d think that, after winning their fourth consecutive Premier League match, Jose Mourinho would be very satisfied indeed.

The Red Devils ran out comfortable 3-1 winners against Sunderland at Old Trafford on Boxing Day to put them level on points with Tottenham in fifth. After a difficult start of the campaign, it seems United have well and truly turned the corner.

But if you thought Mourinho would have no complaints after the upturn of form, you’d be very much mistaken.

It took them 39 minutes to break the deadlock against David Moyes’ side and it appears that was something that frustrated their boss.

That’s because, after the match, the Portuguese has admitted he was not impressed with the opening 45 minutes.

“I didn't like the first-half performance,” Mourinho admitted.

“I like the result, I like very much the second-half, the first-half I didn't like.

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

“I was expecting us to start much better than we did. I know that David [Moyes] and Sunderland deserve credit for what they did in the first-half but that's their performance, not our performance, and I don't think our performance was good.

“Second-half we had everything back, intensity, recover the ball high up the pitch, play fast, fast passes, good dynamic, good creativity and I think to have players on the bench like Martial and Mkhitaryan helps because they come into the game in a moment where they are a bit tired and they broke completely the balance of the game.

“We deserved the victory no doubt and I'm happy with the second-half.”

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-SUNDERLAND

United's form

While he wasn’t too impressed with the first-half, the former Chelsea manager clearly enjoyed what he saw after the break.

However, it did take until the 82nd-minute for United to make the game safe. Paul Pogba broke forward and slipped in fellow summer signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic who made no mistake with the finish.

The moment of the match came just four minutes later as Henrikh Mkhitaryan produced an incredible scorpion-kick from Ibrahimovic’s cross to make it 3-0. A late Fabio Borini wonder goal was only a consolation and wasn’t even the best goal in the match.

Manchester United v Sunderland - Premier League

Despite the three points, United are still 13 points behind league leaders Chelsea and it looks impossible to overhaul Antonio Conte's side - who have now won 12 matches in-a-row.

However, their hopes of achieving a top-four finish are growing by the day. They remain four points behind Arsenal and Liverpool - although Jurgen Klopp's side have a game-in-hand - and six further adrift of Manchester City.

