Real Madrid's long-term target Thibaut Courtois could finally be on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu during the summer, providing they can meet one condition with Chelsea.

Los Blancos' transfer ban has been halved, meaning Zinedine Zidane will be able to re-enter the transfer market during the summer, where their attention will, again, turn to the Belgium goalkeeper.

The club failed with a deadline-day move that would have seen Spain international David de Gea take Keylor Navas' place in the Real goal after paperwork was not submitted on time.

And Los Blancos have since turned their attentions to the Blues' 'keeper, who the club have previously demanded €100 million for, but could finally land a deal in the summer - providing they are willing to lose a big-name player.

According to AS, Real are confident that a deal can be agreed with Chelsea, as Courtois' contract runs out in 2019 and the 24-year-old has made no secret of his desire to one day return to Spain - after a successful three seasons on loan in La Liga with Atletico Madrid.

And it's that experience that has caught the eye of the Real hierarchy, who are ready to go all out to sign the Belgian.

James Rodriguez will, however, have to head in the opposite direction, if Real are to land the target they so desperately crave, with Courtois considered a top class and younger alternative to the ageing Navas.

No January James move

The Colombia international's agent, Jorge Mendes, has ruled out a January exit for the 25-year-old and claims the attacking midfielder wants to prove his worth and succeed at the Bernabeu.

However, at the same time, James has been reduced to a bit-part role and will be wanting more regular first-team football at his age, making way for him to compete for titles at Chelsea.

James' contract runs until 2020, meaning any potential move to Stamford Bridge would cost the Blues a hefty fee - with the Colombian having joined Real in 2014 for £63 million. But with the offer of Courtois going the other way, such a fee would be massively reduced.

AS believe it would be a "huge task" for Chelsea to convince the Belgian to sign a new deal in west London, despite the club currently sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League under new boss Antonio Conte.

Chelsea's Courtois resistance

However, the Premier League leaders are not willing to let their shot stopper leave, who has proved his class this season and helped the Blues boast the meanest defence in the league.

Courtois won the Zamora trophy twice while in La Liga - the award given to the goalkeeper who has conceded the fewest goals - while winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey, Europa League and European Super Cup.

And his 28 clean sheets in 55 games was enough to more than convince his former boss, Jose Mourinho, to recall him from the Vicente Calderon - following a third successive season in Spain - to displace veteran first-choice goalkeeper Petr Cech, who would later leave for Arsenal.

But with Mourinho having cut ties with Cech, before he was sacked last December, the Blues could find themselves desperately looking for a world-class goalkeeper in the summer - if they do agree a deal with Real, regarding both Courtois and James.

Courtois' daughter, Adriana, lives in Madrid and the Blues goalkeeper is understood to own a home in Spain also - all adding up favourably for Real. And with all the factors weighing up in Los Blancos' favour, it seems inevitable that Chelsea are resigned to losing the Belgian.

