WWE

Stephanie destroyed CM Punk.

Stephanie McMahon silences Chicago crowd with epic CM Punk insult

Football News
Everybody knows what to expect when WWE are in Chicago; the crowd will do whatever they can to try and hijack the show.

This week was no different.

CM PUNK CHANTS

As always, when WWE took over Chicago – this time for Monday Night Raw – the fans didn’t waste any time in chanting CM Punk’s name as soon as the first segment of the night kicked off.

It’s understandable why fans do it, most fans still want the former WWE Champion to return, having exited the company back in 2014 under very controversial circumstances when he walked out and never came back.

It’s slightly different for Chicago, though, as Punk is from there and his hometown will do whatever they can to support him, even if it means randomly chanting his name as the show goes on.

However, based on what happened with Stephanie McMahon and the Chicago crowd on Raw, it doesn’t seem likely that they’ll try to do it again.

SHUTTING DOWN CHICAGO

As you’ll be able to see in the video below, it looked as if Stephanie couldn’t catch a break as - along with the chorus of boos she’s used to every single week - she was hit with plenty of CM Punk chants, which gathered steam pretty quickly.

It didn’t faze her, though, as she responded in the most perfect of ways, leaving the Chicago crowd gobsmacked, and there wasn’t another CM Punk chant to be heard.

As they chanted, she said: “So if you guys could keep that up for about two minutes and 15 seconds, you’d last one second longer than Punk did.”

Ouch.

The reaction from fans said it all, and it’s probably the only time he’s been mentioned on-screen since leaving, following on from Paul Heyman’s epic promo right after Punk had left.

Stephanie was obviously referring to Punk’s disastrous UFC debut, where he lost in two minutes and 14 seconds to Mickey Gall when he was locked in a rear-naked chokehold.

UFC 203: Miocic v Overeem

Turns out Stephanie is quite the savage.

What did you make of Stephanie McMahon’s insult on Monday Night Raw? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
WWE
Wrestlemania
AJ Styles
Vince McMahon
CM Punk

