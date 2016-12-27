Official online NBA destination in the UK

Cavaliers lose without LeBron; Clippers lose again; Rockets thrash Suns

Bucks (14-15) 102, Wizards (14-16) 107

Otto Porter Jr's (32/13/1) huge night and John Wall's (18/3/16) double-double led the Washington Wizards over the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo (22/12/7) couldn't stop defeat.

Grizzlies (20-13) 102, Magic (15-18) 112

Aaron Gordon (30/1/1) shot a perfect 4-4 from deep as the Magic saw off the Memphis Grizzlies. Orlando had seven players in double figures, including Serge Ibaka (16/6/3), Elfrid Payton (16/4/7) and Nikola Vucevic (13/9/1). Mike Conley (17/2/4) led the Grizz.

Hornets (17-14) 118, Nets (8-22) 120

Randy Foye (3/1/2) delivered a killer blow to Charlotte as his only basket was a game-winner at the buzzer. Brook Lopez (21/5/5), Sean Kilpatrick (23/5/4) and Bojan Bogdanovic (26/4/2) were big for the Nets. Nicolas Batum (24/5/5) led the Hornets.

Cavaliers (23-7) 90, Pistons (15-18) 106

Cleveland showed their limitations without LeBron James as the King was rested in the Motor City. Tobias Harris (21/6/4) led the Pistons to a big win as they shot the lights out from three, going 16-28. Andre Drummond (11/17/4) had a double-double. 

Pacers (15-17) 85, Bulls (15-16) 90

Dwyane Wade (21/3/5) led the Chicago Bulls as Nikola Mirotic (20/7/0) put in a strong performance off the bench. The Pacers had five players in double-figures with Aaron Brooks (19/4/7) leading the way.

Mavericks (9-22) 104, Pelicans (12-21) 111

Anthony Davis (28/16/4) continued his unbelievable season with another double-double. Dirk Nowitzki (10/2/4) played 17 minutes in the first half but sat after the interval. Deron Williams (24/2/89) led the Mavs.

Suns (9-22) 115, Rockets (23-9) 131

James Harden (32/5/12) had another 30+ points double-double as the Houston Rockets destroyed the Phoenix Suns. Eric Bledsoe (24/6/4) led the Suns. Montrezl Harrell (14/3/1) continued his strong performances in the starting five.

Hawks (15-16) 90, Timberwolves (10-21) 104

Andrew Wiggins (21/4/2), Karl-Anthony Towns (22/11/4)  and Zach LaVine (21/1/3) continued their impressive starts to the season as the Hawks struggled in Minnesota. Dwight Howard (20/12/2) returned to action with a double-double. 

Raptors (22-8) 95, Blazers (13-20) 91

DeMar DeRozan (20/10/7) and Jonas Valanciunas (12/12/1) both posted double-doubles as the Raptors beat out a struggling Portland team. Without Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum (29/3/7) did his best to keep the Blazers competitive. 

Nuggets (13-18) 106, Clippers (22-11) 102

No JJ Redick, Chris Paul or Blake Griffin for the Clippers as they fell at home to the struggling Denver Nuggets. Nikola Jokic (24/10/4) posted a big double-double as the Nuggets won at Staples. 

Sixers (7-23) 100, Kings (14-17) 102

DeMarcus Cousin (30/7/5) came out on top in the battle of the centers as he locked down Joel Embiid (25/8/1) at the death. Rudy Gay (17/9/2) and Ty Lawson (12/4/4) were the only other Kings in double-figures as Boogie dominated. 

