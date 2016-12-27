Only the Manchester United old guard know what it was like to have Sir Alex Ferguson in the changing room and what he did on the training ground to make them such a formidable force in English football.

Yes, the Red Devils were always a big club, globally, however, none of Ferguson's successors have been able to replicate what he achieved at United. And Jose Mourinho is now trying to suss out the Scot's winning formula.

Ferguson hadn't been back to the club's Carrington training base since he retired in 2013, but remained a part of the club - taking on a role as a director.

The Scot has cut a glum figure in the directors' box on match days for the past three years, as the Red Devils have struggled to even come close to replicating the success he had achieved across four decades at Old Trafford.

However, Mourinho has revealed he invited the legendary manager back to their Carrington training base to meet with the players and have lunch - no doubt hoping to inspire his current crop of players to try and repeat the kind of success Ferguson's teams of old enjoyed.

"He had not been back since he left, but I brought him back to be with his people," Mourinho told the club's fanzine, United We Stand, as per the Daily Mail.

"I wanted the players to see the big man and for me and him to share some minutes and have lunch together. I enjoyed it, he enjoyed it."

Mourinho welcomes Ferguson presence

Few clubs will ever witness such a relationship between a current and former boss and the involvement that United's legendary manager still has at the club. And Mourinho has welcomed Ferguson back to their training base in the future.

Both Mourinho and Ferguson enjoyed a respectful relationship during their respective spells in charge of Chelsea and United. And the Red Devils boss believes it's important for the club to make the most of Ferguson's presence in and around United.

"I'm the type of person who does not see ghosts. I respect the past and I know he loves the club. We have good relations and I know this is his house." Mourinho added.

"When he wants to come here, to the dressing room, to see the players train, he knows he is more than welcome."

Mourinho sought advice from Ferguson, a 13-time Premier League winner as United manager, prior to taking over at Old Trafford and the Scot has since visited their training complex on several occasions.

No Moyes contact

However, the 53-year-old admits he did not sound out David Moyes, who succeeded Ferguson at the helm in 2013, before taking the job in the summer.

"I didn't speak to many people," Mourinho admitted. "David was also a person that I did not ask. I think when you have Manchester United and you are in another club, maybe you think twice.

"But when you have Manchester United and you don't have a club or are not working, I don't think you have a lot to think about. I thought about the difficulty of the job and tried to ask myself why the club in the past three years were going in a difficult direction.

"When I came to the club, I knew the evolution of the Premier League. I knew that periods of domination were in the past and it is what it is now."

But it seems Ferguson having lunch with the players was a brilliant idea by Mourinho, who has seen his side put together a run of four consecutive wins - after producing good performances in recent months, without being able to take all three points.

Mourinho, though, has a long way to go to achieve anything on the scale of what Ferguson achieved, with his side currently sixth in the Premier League.

