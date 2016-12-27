Whenever wrestlers end up leaving the WWE at any point, that doesn’t mean they automatically stop watching their programming.

The same applies to Cody Rhodes, who has been vocal since exiting the company and he has made his feelings be known on numerous occasions.

NO LONGER WITH THE COMPANY

Now that he’s enjoying life on the independent scene – and as the newest member of the Bullet Club – he’s simply a spectator when it comes to tuning into WWE.

Article continues below

This week on Monday Night Raw, the WWE aired a segment featuring Bayley, as well as R-Truth and Goldust of the Golden Truth.

They had Bayley give Goldust a gift, which was a teddy bear donning in the infamous polka dot gear of his legendary father, Dusty Rhodes.

SEGMENT

She was referring to the fact that she’s only in her current position because of The American Dream, and then things took a sour turn when Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows of The Club entered the scene.

They acted like typical heels, as you can see in the video below, by ripping the head off and walking away, prompting a response from Rhodes on Twitter.

He tweeted: “Not gonna’ say something mean or blow a whistle. All I can say…is that whoever produced that, I hope they never know what this feels like.”

It’s not 100% clear as to which part seemed to annoy him the most, the fact that The Club acted the way they did after referring to the bear in memory of Dusty, or the fact that WWE are using his father’s memory to help keep Bayley over with the fans and sell merchandise in the process.

Chances are, it’s the first as he’s never really spoken out about the NXT stars continuing to praise Dusty and everything he’s done for them.

It seems like whatever differences he has with the company won’t be helped with segments like this.

Should the WWE have gone ahead with that segment?

