It's been a good season for Liverpool so far.

Not only are the side currently sitting third in the table, they are also playing some of the best football they've played in recent memory.

And now that Jurgen Klopp has had a full pre-season to get his club in shape, he's displaying the fruits of his labour in the best way possible.

And the way their season is unfolding is beginning to remind him of his own past.

The young and hungry side that he is building at Anfield is beginning to remind him of the Borussia Dortmund side he led to the Bundesliga title after they had been written off.

Nearly ten years ago the 49-year-old inherited a side that were being billed as too old and too out of touch to be champions, with critics claiming that their best days were now well and truly behind them.

However, Klopp worked his magic and transformed them not only into title contenders, but bonafide back-to-back Bundesliga winners between 2010-12.

And in a report in the Daily Mirror, he now believes he can do the same with Liverpool after hailing the similar characteristics between the two clubs.

“I am not sure I should compare but it is another nice situation if you want. It is cool. It is not the same, but it is similar to what we had at Dortmund,” he said.

“I am still in contact with a lot of the Dortmund players and hopefully I will be contact after my time at Liverpool with these players because they are nice lads.

“That is first of all. But they are not here because they are nice lads, they are outstanding footballers I love working with them and really appreciate them.”

It has been 27 years since Liverpool last won the title, and the wait has been excruciating for the fans, so Klopp's words will be music to their ears.

The Reds are currently nine points off leaders Chelsea, but with half the season still to play it would be foolish to count them out so soon.

