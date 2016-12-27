Neymar may be slightly overshadowed by Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Barcelona, but there is something the Brazilian offers than the other two can’t quite replicate - skills.

Neymar is arguably the most skilful player in world football, with the forward producing numerous moments of samba magic whilst playing for club and country.

He may have only scored six goals in 18 matches in all competitions this season but that doesn’t mean Neymar hasn’t been contributing to Luis Enrique’s side. He is often helping his team by humiliating defenders and putting the ball on a plate for the other two members of ‘MSN’ to score.

So, with 2016 coming to an end, we’ve decided to take a look at his best skills of the year.

Enjoy.

Humiliating a Malaga defender

Neymar produced a brilliant sombrero over the head of a Malaga defender earlier this season to truly humiliate him. It was made to look even better by the fact that the opponent slipped.

A quite ridiculous goal in a charity match

Neymar has appeared in a couple of charity matches of late and recently produced an outrageous goal. Neymar and his teammates attempted to keep the ball up for as long as possible which resulted in him playing the ball to his teammate who back-heeled it over the goalkeeper.

Humiliating an opponent in a charity match

What do you do if an opponent begs you not to humiliate them? You humiliate them, of course.

Brilliant touch against Manchester City

A piece of skill that Neymar is becoming renowned for is a cheeky touch with his heel. He produced that once again against Manchester City this season after a 50-yard pass from Messi. Sublime.

Mazy run against Argentina

Not only did Neymar nutmeg Lucas Biglia but he went on to beat a number of Argentina players before being hacked down. Brilliant

Insane pass to Luis Suarez against Valencia

It may not have ended in a goal but Neymar produced an unbelievable pass to Suarez against Valencia during this campaign. Outside of his foot, perfect weight - if only Suarez had finished it.

Incredible touch for Brazil against Ecuador

With a long pass seemingly sailing over Neymar’s head, the Barcelona star somehow kept the ball in before sprinting and getting on the end of it. How!?

Watch out for more Neymar madness in 2017.

