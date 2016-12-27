The 76,000 fans inside Old Trafford on Boxing Day couldn’t quite believe what they saw in the 86th minute.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic played the ball in towards Henrikh Mkhitaryan who performed an incredible scorpion-kick past Jordan Pickford to put Manchester United 3-0 up - we’ll forget the fact that he was marginally offside and the goal shouldn’t have stood.

The wonder goal secured the three points for Jose Mourinho’s side as they won their fourth consecutive Premier League match to draw level with Tottenham in fifth place.

While the team performance during the 3-1 victory over Sunderland was decent, Mkhitaryan’s insane goal was always going to be the talking point.

While the fans were understandably shocked, so too was Mourinho.

How do we know? Well, just check out the video below showing his incredible reaction:

Quite what Mourinho was actually saying, we're not quite sure.

But, yeah, it’s fair to say he couldn’t quite believe it.

At the start of the season, Mourinho appeared reluctant to play the former Borussia Dortmund star. However, in recent weeks, the winger has been United’s standout performer and there has been an upturn in form for the side as a result.

While Mourinho’s reaction at the time suggested he was amazed, he didn’t appear to get too carried away when talking about the goal after the match.

Mourinho on Pogba's goal

"He scored at the Stretford End, with the people very enthusiastic behind there," he said.

'It was a great moment and very important for him. He was going up and up and then the injury comes. I think he also brought quality."

Shearer's review

However, Alan Shearer - who knows all about scoring spectacular goals - couldn’t quite believe what he had just seen when appearing on Match of the Day.

"This was just outrageous. It was brilliant. I mean, to even try that. We should be looking at that for the next six months. It was that good,” he exclaimed.

Mkhitaryan’s moment of brilliance helped secure all three points as the Red Devils attempt to break into the top-four.

Despite the three points, United are still 13 points behind league leaders Chelsea and it looks impossible to overhaul Antonio Conte's side - who have now won 12 matches in-a-row.

However, their hopes of achieving a top-four finish are growing by the day. They remain four points behind Arsenal and Liverpool - although Jurgen Klopp's side have a game-in-hand - and six further adrift of Manchester City.

