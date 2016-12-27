Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Mkhitaryan.

Jose Mourinho's reaction to Henrikh Mkhitaryan's scorpion-kick goal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The 76,000 fans inside Old Trafford on Boxing Day couldn’t quite believe what they saw in the 86th minute.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic played the ball in towards Henrikh Mkhitaryan who performed an incredible scorpion-kick past Jordan Pickford to put Manchester United 3-0 up - we’ll forget the fact that he was marginally offside and the goal shouldn’t have stood.

The wonder goal secured the three points for Jose Mourinho’s side as they won their fourth consecutive Premier League match to draw level with Tottenham in fifth place.

Article continues below

While the team performance during the 3-1 victory over Sunderland was decent, Mkhitaryan’s insane goal was always going to be the talking point.

While the fans were understandably shocked, so too was Mourinho.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Rex Ryan leaves Buffalo in embarrassing Bills-themed pickup truck

Watch: Rex Ryan leaves Buffalo in embarrassing Bills-themed pickup truck

Cowboys' quarterback plans for Eagles game only add further insult to Romo

Cowboys' quarterback plans for Eagles game only add further insult to Romo

John Cena reveals biggest regret in WrestleMania feud with The Rock

John Cena reveals biggest regret in WrestleMania feud with The Rock

Wyatt Family lose the Tag Titles on Smackdown

Wyatt Family lose the Tag Titles on Smackdown

Watch: Eden Hazard showed v Bournemouth he can become the next top False 9

Watch: Eden Hazard showed v Bournemouth he can become the next top False 9

How Daniel Sturridge cost Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock £1,500 against Stoke City

How Daniel Sturridge cost Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock £1,500 against Stoke City

How do we know? Well, just check out the video below showing his incredible reaction:

Quite what Mourinho was actually saying, we're not quite sure.

But, yeah, it’s fair to say he couldn’t quite believe it.

At the start of the season, Mourinho appeared reluctant to play the former Borussia Dortmund star. However, in recent weeks, the winger has been United’s standout performer and there has been an upturn in form for the side as a result.

While Mourinho’s reaction at the time suggested he was amazed, he didn’t appear to get too carried away when talking about the goal after the match.

Manchester United v Sunderland - Premier League

Mourinho on Pogba's goal

"He scored at the Stretford End, with the people very enthusiastic behind there," he said.

'It was a great moment and very important for him. He was going up and up and then the injury comes. I think he also brought quality."

Shearer's review

However, Alan Shearer - who knows all about scoring spectacular goals - couldn’t quite believe what he had just seen when appearing on Match of the Day.

"This was just outrageous. It was brilliant. I mean, to even try that. We should be looking at that for the next six months. It was that good,” he exclaimed.

Manchester United v Sunderland - Premier League

Mkhitaryan’s moment of brilliance helped secure all three points as the Red Devils attempt to break into the top-four.

Despite the three points, United are still 13 points behind league leaders Chelsea and it looks impossible to overhaul Antonio Conte's side - who have now won 12 matches in-a-row.

However, their hopes of achieving a top-four finish are growing by the day. They remain four points behind Arsenal and Liverpool - although Jurgen Klopp's side have a game-in-hand - and six further adrift of Manchester City.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Wayne Rooney
Paul Pogba
Paul Scholes
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain
Football
Rio Ferdinand
Premier League
Ryan Giggs
Jose Mourinho
Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again