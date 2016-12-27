Chelsea had to extend their winning run to 12 games without the services of the Premier League's top scorer, Diego Costa.

The Spain striker was serving a one-match suspension, alongside teammate N'Golo Kante, after picking up his fifth booking of the campaign.

It was never expected that Antonio Conte's high-flying Blues would struggle against Bournemouth, who had lost three of the previous five league games.

Naturally, Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi was expected to come in to fill the void left by Costa, with even the Daily Mail including Chelsea's £33 million summer signing in their predicted team line-up.

However, Conte instead opted for a front three of Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian, leaving Batshuayi on the bench before making a stoppage time appearance in the dying moments of the match.

Both Pedro and Hazard scored for the Blues, with the Belgian netting from the spot, as Chelsea ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at Stamford Bridge.

But despite snubbing Batshuayi, Conte insists the 23-year-old's time will come and knows that he has a "really good striker" on the bench who is ready to be called upon.

No Batshuayi loan

"This player is a new player for Chelsea and to go on loan now is a defeat for the club and above all for me," said Conte regarding a potential short-term move for the Belgian, as per Sky Sports.

"We have to continue to work with him every day to try together to improve him. I want to win and every decision I make is because I want to win and I have to take the best decision.

"Michy Batshuayi is a really good player, but he's a young player and he's trying to adapt to this league, this football.

"I try to make the best decision for the team, but I'm sure Michy could have the possibility to show his talent in the future."

Costa's suspension was the perfect chance for Batshuayi to come in and prove his worth and would have prepared in the build up to the match for a first Premier League start for Chelsea.

Result backs Conte decision

However, goals from two of the Blues' three frontmen proved that the Italian had made the right team selection.

Batshuayi has netted in just three of his 14 appearances for the Blues, one coming in his second Premier League outing against Watford while scoring twice in an EFL Cup tie against Bristol Rovers.

And the experience within Chelsea's ranks is making it a tough task for the young Belgian, who had been brought into bolster the club's attacking options, on the back of a campaign when Costa, largely, struggled in front of goal.

However, the Spain striker's return to top form has made life almost impossible for Batshuayi in Chelsea's current 3-4-3 formation, which has worked wonders so far Conte - producing a winning streak that extends back to the beginning of October.

