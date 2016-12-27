A massive rumour was revealed earlier this month which left WWE fans excited, as it was reported that Chris Hero will be returning to the WWE.

While the company are yet to confirm anything, Hero eventually discussed his return as he shared his disappointment at the fact that it was leaked online, as he wanted to tell the fans himself.

2017 RETURN

It’s being reported that his medical testing for the WWE has already been completed, and he has verbally agreed to a deal as well, but it is yet to be finalised.

Fans have been left wondering as to why the WWE are bringing him back, considering they let him go when he competed as Kassius Ohno, with Triple H reportedly not a fan of his work ethic and refusal to improve his physique.

However, the latest update suggests the WWE has a very good reason to bring him back.

REPLACING SAMOA JOE

Cage Side Seats are reporting that Hero will be brought back to NXT to replace Samoa Joe, as rumours continue to circulate regarding Joe’s move to the main roster.

It’s simply a matter of when Joe will move up, and the Royal Rumble pay-per-view remains the perfect stage for him to finally leave NXT, having been a key part of the development of the show since joining.

He’s already achieved a lot during his time there, and he’s also been one of the best heels in the company during his feuds with Finn Balor and Shinsuke Nakamura.

So, NXT will suffer a huge blow when Joe leaves, and Hero could be filling that void as he has his own huge fan base.

It seems to be a case of one in, one out with the two popular figures, so we should expect Hero to slot right into the main event picture when he eventually arrives.

What should Chris Hero’s role be on NXT when he returns? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

