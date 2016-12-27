Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Michy Batshuayi.

Video of Michy Batshuayi's 'highlights' vs Bournemouth sums up his Chelsea career

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

In Diego Costa's absence, Michy Batshuayi was widely expected to make his first Premier League start against Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

And yet, bizarrely, manager Antonio Conte opted for Pedro - a winger by trade - to start up front.

Following Chelsea's 3-0 win, Conte explained why he left Batshuayi out: "We have to continue to work with him every day to try together to improve him.

Article continues below

"I want to win and every decision I make is because I want to win and I have to take the best decision. Michy Batshuayi is a really good player, but he's a young player and he's trying to adapt to this league, this football.

"I try to make the best decision for the team, but I'm sure Michy could have the possibility to show his talent in the future."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Rex Ryan leaves Buffalo in embarrassing Bills-themed pickup truck

Watch: Rex Ryan leaves Buffalo in embarrassing Bills-themed pickup truck

Cowboys' quarterback plans for Eagles game only add further insult to Romo

Cowboys' quarterback plans for Eagles game only add further insult to Romo

John Cena reveals biggest regret in WrestleMania feud with The Rock

John Cena reveals biggest regret in WrestleMania feud with The Rock

Wyatt Family lose the Tag Titles on Smackdown

Wyatt Family lose the Tag Titles on Smackdown

Watch: Eden Hazard showed v Bournemouth he can become the next top False 9

Watch: Eden Hazard showed v Bournemouth he can become the next top False 9

How Daniel Sturridge cost Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock £1,500 against Stoke City

How Daniel Sturridge cost Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock £1,500 against Stoke City

Batshuayi was eventually brought on to replace Eden Hazard in the 94th minute but, to make matters worse for the Belgian striker, he didn't even have a touch of the ball.

A video has since emerged of Batshuayi's 'highlights' against Eddie Howe's side and it sums up his frustrating time at Chelsea (see below).

Playing to the sound of opera, the 23-year-old lasted just 13 seconds on the pitch before referee Mike Jones blew the final whistle.

How sad. Chelsea fans certainly feel sorry for Batshuayi, who tweeted after the game: "Thank you all for your continuous support and messages #chinUp #keepStrong #topoftheleague."

Rumours now suggest a January loan move could be on the cards for Batshuayi, but Conte insists - or rather hopes - he will stay put in the winter tansfer window.

"This player is a new player for Chelsea and to go on loan now is a defeat for the club and above all for me," he added.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Chelsea
UEFA Champions League
Football
Didier Drogba
Premier League
Eden Hazard
Diego Costa
Frank Lampard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again