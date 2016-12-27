In Diego Costa's absence, Michy Batshuayi was widely expected to make his first Premier League start against Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

And yet, bizarrely, manager Antonio Conte opted for Pedro - a winger by trade - to start up front.

Following Chelsea's 3-0 win, Conte explained why he left Batshuayi out: "We have to continue to work with him every day to try together to improve him.

"I want to win and every decision I make is because I want to win and I have to take the best decision. Michy Batshuayi is a really good player, but he's a young player and he's trying to adapt to this league, this football.

"I try to make the best decision for the team, but I'm sure Michy could have the possibility to show his talent in the future."

Batshuayi was eventually brought on to replace Eden Hazard in the 94th minute but, to make matters worse for the Belgian striker, he didn't even have a touch of the ball.

A video has since emerged of Batshuayi's 'highlights' against Eddie Howe's side and it sums up his frustrating time at Chelsea (see below).

Playing to the sound of opera, the 23-year-old lasted just 13 seconds on the pitch before referee Mike Jones blew the final whistle.

How sad. Chelsea fans certainly feel sorry for Batshuayi, who tweeted after the game: "Thank you all for your continuous support and messages #chinUp #keepStrong #topoftheleague."

Rumours now suggest a January loan move could be on the cards for Batshuayi, but Conte insists - or rather hopes - he will stay put in the winter tansfer window.

"This player is a new player for Chelsea and to go on loan now is a defeat for the club and above all for me," he added.

