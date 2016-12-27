Watch: Jesse Lingard performs epic dab with Kai Rooney

Man United fans have been loving Jesse Lingard's dabs recently.

Having forced his way into the side on a more regular basis, the academy graduate is now starting to fulfil the promise he showed during his earlier days.

And with the club on a roll in the league again, the good times have been flowing through Old Trafford in a way they haven't for a long time now.

Usually, when the England international breaks out the dab, it's with midfield teammate and long-time friend Paul Pogba.

The pair clearly work on their routines after training and it never takes much for them to display their latest offering.

However, this time around, Lingard had a new dance partner, and though Pogba was nowhere to be seen, the new dancer proved to be a capable replacement.

Before United's Boxing Day victory over Sunderland, Lingard teamed up with Kai Rooney for a move of their own.

The boy quite clearly has some moves.

It's not known whether the two had worked on the routine, or whether Wayne's son had been extra close attention behind the scenes but he knew it down to its finest detail.

Lingard was certainly impressed, laughing and making a face to the camera once it was complete.

Kai Rooney may one day decide to try and follow in his father's footsteps and become a footballer himself, but should all that fail, he could almost certainly find himself a career as a dancer!

Lingard started the game against strugglers Sunderland, but was replaced on the hour mark by Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who continued his own good form with another goal.

The Armenian international picked up a knock against Tottenham earlier this month but made his comeback on Monday afternoon to dramatic effect.

And his resurgence could have consequences for Lingard, who will need to put in more hard work on the training ground than on the dance floor if he wants to keep hold of his place in the squad.

