Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Jesse Lingard.

Watch: Jesse Lingard performs epic dab with Kai Rooney

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Man United fans have been loving Jesse Lingard's dabs recently.

Having forced his way into the side on a more regular basis, the academy graduate is now starting to fulfil the promise he showed during his earlier days.

And with the club on a roll in the league again, the good times have been flowing through Old Trafford in a way they haven't for a long time now.

Article continues below

Usually, when the England international breaks out the dab, it's with midfield teammate and long-time friend Paul Pogba.

The pair clearly work on their routines after training and it never takes much for them to display their latest offering.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Rex Ryan leaves Buffalo in embarrassing Bills-themed pickup truck

Watch: Rex Ryan leaves Buffalo in embarrassing Bills-themed pickup truck

Cowboys' quarterback plans for Eagles game only add further insult to Romo

Cowboys' quarterback plans for Eagles game only add further insult to Romo

John Cena reveals biggest regret in WrestleMania feud with The Rock

John Cena reveals biggest regret in WrestleMania feud with The Rock

Wyatt Family lose the Tag Titles on Smackdown

Wyatt Family lose the Tag Titles on Smackdown

Watch: Eden Hazard showed v Bournemouth he can become the next top False 9

Watch: Eden Hazard showed v Bournemouth he can become the next top False 9

How Daniel Sturridge cost Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock £1,500 against Stoke City

How Daniel Sturridge cost Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock £1,500 against Stoke City

However, this time around, Lingard had a new dance partner, and though Pogba was nowhere to be seen, the new dancer proved to be a capable replacement.

Before United's Boxing Day victory over Sunderland, Lingard teamed up with Kai Rooney for a move of their own.

The boy quite clearly has some moves.

It's not known whether the two had worked on the routine, or whether Wayne's son had been extra close attention behind the scenes but he knew it down to its finest detail.

Lingard was certainly impressed, laughing and making a face to the camera once it was complete.

Kai Rooney may one day decide to try and follow in his father's footsteps and become a footballer himself, but should all that fail, he could almost certainly find himself a career as a dancer!

Lingard started the game against strugglers Sunderland, but was replaced on the hour mark by Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who continued his own good form with another goal.

The Armenian international picked up a knock against Tottenham earlier this month but made his comeback on Monday afternoon to dramatic effect.

And his resurgence could have consequences for Lingard, who will need to put in more hard work on the training ground than on the dance floor if he wants to keep hold of his place in the squad.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Wayne Rooney
Paul Pogba
Manchester United
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League
Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again