Braun Strowman picked up where he left off last week, destroying anything and everything he could get his hands on.

His obsession to get Sami Zayn resulted in him interfering in matches, dismantling Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, as well as attacking people backstage.

CHASING SAMI

On Monday Night Raw this week, we finally saw Sami Zayn as he blindsided the monster among men, but it was a WWE fan who ended up feeling his wrath instead, albeit accidentally.

As you’ll be able to see in the video below at around the 50-second mark, Strowman ended up chasing Sami around the ring, before the former NXT Champion decided to hop over the barricade and try to escape from the crowd.

Clearly, one fan was absolutely buzzing with the fact that he was so close to Sami and Strowman, but even he wouldn’t have expected to be taken off his feet after Strowman landed a huge shoulder block as he ran past him.

It looks more painful every time you watch – let’s just hope the WWE gave him a t-shirt to compensate.

TAKING OUT THE FAN

Obviously, Strowman isn’t the one to blame here as he wouldn’t have done something like this on purpose, and the fan did seem to lean in quite close to the action.

If anything, security should have been there to stop this from happening.

Put it this way, if a man of that size was running towards me, the last thing I’d do is lean towards him for a selfie.

It proved to be another great night for Strowman, though, as his stock continues to increase and he'll be taking on Sami in a last man standing match next week.

He’s working with main event talent, he’s one of the favourites to win the Royal Rumble and there have even been rumours of a potential WWE Universal Championship match against Reigns at WrestleMania 33.

It seems like Monday nights are quickly turning into the Braun Strowman show.

