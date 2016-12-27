Christmas is a brilliant time of year and particularly so for football fans who can enjoy an action-packed festive period across the Premier League and Football League.

There may be arguments for a winter break in English football, but it's a unique period in the football calendar and one group of journalists, in particular, will not be in favour of a winter break.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer for his first taste of managing in the Premier League and, most recently, his first taste of English Christmas - quite literally.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

BBC sports journalist John Southall has told BBC Radio 5 live that a select group of journalists were invited for a drink by Conte, following his pre-match press conference ahead of the Blues' Boxing Day match against Bournemouth.

The Italian took Southall and his fellow journalists to The Plough - a pub around the corner from the club's training ground - and their Christmas tipple has certainly left Southall impressed.

Article continues below

“We spent a very enjoyable hour in his company. It was on Thursday afternoon," said Southall.

“A handful of journalists were invited for a pre-Christmas drink with the manager after his press conference.

“So we all adjourned to the local pub around the corner from the training ground, The Plough, and yeah, he bought us a beer - it was all very pleasing."

Conte's character benefiting Blues

Conte has endeared himself to the Chelsea faithful and his passionate touchline antics, which sparked a less-than-pleased response by former Blues boss Jose Mourinho, have clearly struck a chord with his players, too.

And Southall believes it's more than just Conte's tactics and work done over the summer that has changed the club's fortunes; believing his persona has played a big part also.

“Actually, I have to say, he was very engaging company. He was very personable and he was very open with us." Southall added.

“I think it really reflects what he’s done at this club. The way that he has transformed them on and off the pitch.

“I think the players know exactly where they stand with him, they know what is expected from them, his man management appears to be good and I think that reflects the way he carries himself in front of the press and in front of his players."

It would be hard, if not impossible, to imagine Mourinho doing that during his time at Chelsea, or indeed now, at Manchester United.

Frosty relationships

For those journalists who endured a frosty relationship with the Portuguese, they will be even more pleased to have seen the back of the 53-year-old following Conte's Christmas treat!

But would Conte have been in such good spirits had his team not excelled over the past few months? It's a stark contrast to this time last year, as Chelsea got over sacking Mourinho for a second time and sat at the wrong end of the table.

“Remember, this time last year, they were three points off the relegation zone." Southall continued.

“They were treading water horribly, Chelsea, under Guus Hiddink, and he has transformed it."

Conte arrived in the Premier League quietly, compared the furore that surrounded Pep Guardiola's arrival at Manchester City, but it's the Italian who has made the biggest impact.

There's no doubting both the fans and players are loving the manager owner Roman Abramovich chose back in April.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms