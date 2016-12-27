The Toronto Raptors continued their strong start to the season last night as they beat the Portland Trail Blazers, moving one game closer to the Cleveland Cavaliers after their reverse against the Detroit Pistons.

Without Damian Lillard, the struggling Blazers put up a good fight - led by CJ McCollum's 29 points - and Toronto had to be at their best until the very end as they won 95-91.

Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, as always, led the Canadian organisation, posting 27 points and 20 respectively. DeRozan had 10 rebounds as he posted a double-double, while Jonas Valanciunas also stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points and as many rebounds.

But the highlight of the night came from Terrence Ross, who, with the game tied at 76 and just over nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, stole the ball from McCollum - having originally lost it to Allen Crabbe - and produced a 360-degree dunk that brought the team to life.

It was one of Ross' two made shots on the night as he finished with four points on 2-8 from the field, and it was exactly the type of aggression the Raptors needed on the road.

Team captain DeRozan is Toronto's usual flashy dunker, but December 26 was Ross' time to shine.