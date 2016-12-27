Henrikh Mkhitaryan was the hero on Boxing Day as Manchester United secured their fourth-straight win in the Premier League over Sunderland.

Daley Blind opened the scoring before Zlatan Ibrahimovic added a second, but it was Mhitaryan who stole headlines with a moment of magic in the 86th minute.

From Ibrahimovic's cross down the right channel, the Armenian produced a sensational scorpion kick to beat Jordan Pickford and find the far-left corner.

Cue pandemonium amongst United's players and fans at Old Trafford, with Jose Mourinho punching the air and shouting at the crowd in celebration.

It was Paul Pogba's brilliant reaction to the wonder strike that was most interesting, though.

In the video below, while celebrating Mkhitaryan's goal, Pogba can be seen repeatedly saying "no" to the crowd in apparent disbelief at what he had just witnessed.

And just as the video ends, the Frenchman also says "f***ing hell".

Such was the quality of Mkhitaryan's strike that he described it as his "best ever", with Mourinho also hailing the effort as "phenomenal".

"That was the best goal I've ever scored," Mkhitaryan told MUTV, per Sky Sports. "I was very excited.

"The first thing I did was look at the assistant and I saw it was not ruled as offside so I just started to celebrate.

"I was expecting the ball to be in front of me and then I realised I was in front of it. As the ball was behind me, the only thing I could do was a backheel so I did that and I succeeded."

