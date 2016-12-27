It's been a long wait for Chinanu Onuaku, but during the 32nd game of the Houston Rockets' season, the rookie was finally handed his debut.

With Clint Capela, Nene Hilario and Montrezl Harrell ahead of him in the rotation, the 37th pick has had to bide his time. But with the Rockets cruising to their 29th win of the campaign, Onuaku was given 8 minutes on the court.

It was enough time for the center to notch three rebounds, one assist, a steal and six points - including two points from the free throw line and the use of his underarm shot.

The granny shot has history in the NBA. Wilt Chamberlain was an advocate of the shot, as was the legendary Rick Barry, who was a career .893 shooter from the charity stripe.

Throughout history, a number of the league's big men - we're looking at you Shaquille O'Neal, DeAndre Jordan and Andre Drummond - have shunned the shot despite languishing around .500 from the line.

But there is no such issue for Onuaku, who was a perfect 2-2 from the line and proved that, to him, scoring points is more important than looking good.

The 20-year-old will be hoping his garbage time minutes can lead to more time on the court. If he can remain at Barry's level from the stripe then the Rockets will have a promising center on their hands.