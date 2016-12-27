Jose Mourinho certainly can’t complain with the backing he’s received at Manchester United this season.

He spent £150 million this summer, whilst also breaking the world transfer record to bring in Paul Pogba in a deal worth £89 million.

Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Eric Baily and Zlatan Ibrahimovic all arrived at Old Trafford to team up with the number of top quality stars that were already at the club - including Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Wayne Rooney.

That sort of talent hasn’t quite been at the disposal of former United managers is recent years.

Take David Moyes, for example. He may have inherited a title-winning squad from Sir Alex Ferguson but only made one signing during the summer he arrived - Marouane Fellaini for £27 million.

Mourinho would have liked Moyes' squad

However, Mourinho has admitted that he would have been pleased to have Moyes’ squad at Old Trafford and proceeded to name four players he would have enjoyed to manage.

“I wouldn’t mind to be at a club with great expectations but to have Ryan Giggs and Chicharito [Javier Hernandez], I think [Nemanja] Vidic still in the team. [Patrice] Evra. I wouldn’t mind,” said Mourinho.

While Giggs, Vidic and Evra all moved on from playing at United due to their advancing years, Hernandez was sold by Mourinho’s predecessor, Louis van Gaal. With the forward still only 28, there's no doubt he could still do a job for his former club.

The decision to sell him has been heavily criticised ever since, especially as the fee Bayer Leverkusen paid was just £7.3 million.

After joining the Bundesliga club in the summer of 2015, ‘Chicharito’ has scored 33 goals in 63 matches and has proved that Van Gaal made a big mistake.

Ferdinand on Hernandez

But Mourinho isn’t the only person that doesn’t think the Red Devils should have offloaded Hernandez. Club legend Rio Ferdinand is often signing the praises of the Mexican striker and, last month, admitted he still couldn’t believe the transfer.

“I still can’t believe that he joined Leverkusen from Manchester United for just £7.3m last year,” he said.

“When you look at the market today, it was an unbelievable bit of business by Bayer Leverkusen.”

Although we're not sure how much game-time we would be getting at the moment with Ibrahimovic currently in the form of his life.

